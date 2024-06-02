LEGACY OF WAR By Nicole Meier Presented At The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Legacy of War" is an experimental Solo Show about a German woman exploring the profound complexities of ancestral Guilt and Trauma caused by WWII. Follow Nicole on a wild, vulnerable and emotional journey, exploring the intricate layers of human existence. An unexpected guide appears while Nicole deals with her own Life issues.

This show is very personal to Nicole since it touches upon actual events from her own family and her own past.

By giving an artistic Voice to all the things we keep hidden or never dare to express, she hopes to offer Inspiration and Hope for others. And hopefully help create a world, where there is a safe space for everyone to have a Voice and Heal!

The show is based on true events.

Written & Performed by Nicole Meier

Directed by Mads Felder

Show Dates: Preview Friday June 7th (6pm - PWYC), Opening June 16th (4pm), Closing June 23rd (6pm)

Performances take place at the Art of Acting Studio, 1017 N Orange Drive in Hollywood.

Content Warning. Ages 18+

Comments