LAS MUJERES DEL MAR Extends Through October 20 At Atwater Village Theatre

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights - is thrilled to announce the extension of LAS MUJERES DEL MAR (THE WOMEN OF THE SEA) by Janine Salinas Schoenberg, directed by Diane Rodriguez, through Sunday, October 20, 2019.

The play, starring Valentina Guerra, Adriana Sevahn Nichols, Gabriela Ortega, Dyana Ortelli, Israel López Reyes, Camila Rozo, and Eddie Ruiz,centers around three generations of women attempting to reconcile their family's past over a thirty-year journey. From the small fishing village of Puerto Azul, to the gritty streets of present day Los Angeles, Virginia, Marina, and Lupe's memories create a timeline where past and present become one.

Production Team includes: Tania Orellana(scenic design),Mextly Couzin(lighting design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), Adam Schoenberg (original music),Matt Richter (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design). Casting Director was Raul Clayton Staggs. It is stage managed by Christina Bryan and produced for Playwrights' Arena by Henry 'Heno' Fernandez.

Performances are on Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, plus one Saturday 4 PM matinee on October 19. It closes on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.orgor call 800-838-3006.

-30-





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You