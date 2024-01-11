LACO Showcases Dashon Burton on All-Bach Baroque Program Next Month

The performances take place on February 3 and 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

LACO Showcases Dashon Burton on All-Bach Baroque Program Next Month

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's intimate and engaging Baroque Series opens with an all-Bach program, curated and led by Concertmaster and Director of Chamber Music Margaret Batjer, featuring acclaimed bass-baritone Dashon Burton, on Saturday, February 3, 7:30 pm, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and Sunday, February 4, 2024, 7:30 pm, at The Huntington's Rothenberg Hall in San Marino. Burton, a two-time Grammy Award winner who delivers “the kind of top-shelf performance that has sealed his reputation as one of today's most compelling performers” (The Boston Globe), performs Bach's Ich Habe Genug, a reflection on gratitude and the power of perspective.

Other Baroque gems presented include Bach's exuberant Orchestral Suite No. 1; Concerto for Flute, Violin and Harpsichord, noted for its vibrant interchange between the three solo instruments and orchestra; and Concerto for Three Violins, a technically-demanding masterwork hailed for its tremendous emotional depth.  

LACO's Baroque Series provides insight into the genesis of orchestral repertoire from early Baroque schools through the pre-Classical period.

Bach + Burton at The Huntington is presented in memory of Warner Henry with the generous support from The Henry Family. 

Bach + Burton is made possible, in part, with the generous support from Anne + Jeffrey Grausam and Eric W. Sigg + Michael Mackness. 
 

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the National Endowment for the Arts; State of California; California Arts Council; the Los Angeles County Arts Commission; and City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for generous pro bono support. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.  

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Rothenberg Hall is located at The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108.


For tickets ($19-$69, The Wallis; $58, The Huntington) and information, please visit www.laco.org or call 213 221 3920.




