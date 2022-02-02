LACO Receives $150,000 NEA Grant As Part Of American Rescue Plan

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has been selected to receive a $150,000 American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, designed to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. LACO will use the grant to help ensure continued programming, community engagement and creative opportunities as it emerges from the pandemic.

In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC, which may be used to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.

"Our nation's arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. "The National Endowment for the Arts' American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra rebuild and reopen. The arts are crucial in helping America's communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation's economic recovery."

"LACO is incredibly grateful and honored to receive this significant and meaningful grant from the NEA," said LACO Executive Director Ben Cadwallader. "As the Orchestra continues to reemerge from the pandemic, the grant will enhance LACO's resilience, and inspire our growing service to the community with diverse and impactful programming."

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 when the NEA was provided $135 million for the arts sector. The funding for organizations is the third installment providing more than $57.7 million for arts organizations. In April 2021, the NEA announced $52 million (40 percent) in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs. The second installment in November 2021 allocated $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies for subgranting to local artists and art organizations.

For more information on the NEA's American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of arts organizations funded in this announcement, visit www.arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.