LA Premiere Of Award-Winning Film THE REUNION to Have Public Premiere, January 28

The producers of the award-winning spiritual thriller film, The Reunion, have announced the film's official public premiere in LA at the Laemmle Theatre in Glendale, CA (located on 207 N. Maryland Ave.) on Friday, Jan 28th at 10 pm. There will also be a Q&A session immediately following the screening. Film showings of The Reunion will continue at Laemmle Glendale through Thursday, Feb. 3rd. General admission tickets are $14.00 and can be purchased here. Press can RSVP here.

The Reunion first premiered at the 2021 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival in Iowa and has been presented at three other film festivals in New York. The film has garnered four awards so far, including Best Picture and Best Actor at the SOHO International Film Festival as well as Best Feature Film and Best Director at the Nyack Film Festival last fall. Nyack Film Festival Director Richard Quinn says that the film "digs deeply into the center of psychological and philosophical tension as a spiritual thriller."

The Reunion is based on the real-life traumatic childhood experience of Dave Rosenberg, the film's writer and producer who also stars as the protagonist, Ricky Reilly. Ricky, a former actor who is seeking spiritual fulfilment, suddenly has his life turned upside down when he runs into his childhood bully. Seeing his old nemesis reawakens memories and emotions that compel Ricky to finally face his greatest fear in order to discover a new definition of manhood.

The film also stars Andrea Modica, Dinh James Doan and Cara Ronzetti, with special appearances by Drama Desk Award-winning actor Austin Pendleton and Actor/Comedian Jim Norton.

The Reunion will be distributed via Gravitas Ventures to all North American VOD and digital platforms, starting February 1st, 2022. This deal was negotiated by Megan Huggins of Gravitas Ventures and DJ Dodd of Future Proof Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

For general admission tickets and more information, click here.