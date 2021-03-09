L.A. Premiere Of AN OCTOROON By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Will Launch Outdoor Performances At Fountain Theatre

The Los Angeles premiere of An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will inaugurate the new outdoor stage at The Fountain Theatre later this spring. Judith Moreland will direct.



Winner of the Obie Award for Best American Play, Jacobs-Jenkins' landmark play has earned ecstatic reviews nationwide. The New York Times hailed it as "this decade's most eloquent theatrical statement on race in America today." The Guardian declared it "brilliant" and "extraordinary."



An Octoroon is a radical, incendiary and subversively funny riff on Dion Boucicault's once-popular 1859 mustache-twirling melodrama set on a Louisiana plantation. A spectacular collision of the antebellum South and 21st-century cultural politics, An Octoroon twists a funhouse world of larger-than-life stereotypes into blistering social commentary to create a gasp-inducing satire.



"I'm proud the Fountain will introduce this bold play to Los Angeles audiences on our new outdoor stage," states Fountain artistic director Stephen Sachs. "It could not be timelier. The moment has come for our nation to confront its own racist history. Branden uses satire to get to the dark core of American slavery and the racial stereotypes that continue to plague this country today."



Earlier this year, the Fountain received approval from the City of Los Angeles to install the outdoor stage for the purpose of safely presenting live performances and other events during the pandemic. Construction is set to begin this month, with the opening of An Octoroon slated for June.



Before that can happen, a number of tasks remain on the Fountain's to-do list to inaugurate the outdoor venue. The first step is to repave the parking lot, where the stage will be installed. Lighting, sound, and video equipment will be loaded in. New chairs will be positioned according to COVID guidelines to accommodate 84 viewers. The entire site will meet all safety requirements for artists and audience members.



"Everything now depends on the COVID numbers," says Sachs. "Once they drop to a level where the County Department of Public Health allows a gathering outdoors of one hundred people, with safety guidelines in place, we're good to go."



The new outdoor performance area is made possible, in part, by the generous support of Karen Kondazian, the Vladimir and Araxia Buckhantz Foundation, Rabbi Anne Brener, Carrie Chassin and Jochen Haber, Miles and Joni Benickes, and the Phillips-Gerla Family.



