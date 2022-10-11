Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA Opera to Host Over 500 Students for OMAR Dress Rehearsal

A pre-show program introduces students to artists and behind-the-scenes production members who share their stories about careers in the arts.

Oct. 11, 2022  
Los Angeles middle and high school students will experience the West Coast premiere of Omar, LAO's first mainstage opera by Black composers (Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels). The opera is inspired by the life of Omar Ibn Said, whose 1831 autobiography is the only known American narrative of slavery written in Arabic.

The students will attend the final dress rehearsal of the opera for free through LA Opera's Opera Prep program, generously supported by Wells Fargo and the Max H. Gluck Foundation. Opera Prep introduces local students to the art form and prepares them for their experience at the opera. The program provides access for students, frequently from Title I schools, who might not otherwise be able to experience the performing arts.

A pre-show program introduces students to artists and behind-the-scenes production members who share their stories about careers in the arts. In the weeks before the performance, teachers can have LA Opera educators come to their classrooms to help them prepare the students for the experience by learning about the history and context of the opera.

Before the performance, Wells Fargo will surprise participating teachers with a total of $5,000 in financial assistance for arts programs. As Presenting Sponsor of Omar, Wells Fargo is also providing free buses for students who need transportation as well as providing dinner for the students before the pre-show talk.


