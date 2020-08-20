LA Opera Announces Online Events for the Week of August 24

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

LAO AT HOME will present a 'Living Room Recital' and 'Backstage at LAO'.

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, August 25, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Soprano Ana María Martínez has planned a program that includes the famous "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka (one of her signature roles), along with a selection of captivating Spanish songs. This program is generously supported by the Tourist Office of Spain.

Thursday, August 27, at 10am PDT - Backstage at LAO

The company's beloved Music Director, James Conlon, hosts an informal chat, Coffee with Conlon, taking on questions submitted online and discussing all things musical.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

