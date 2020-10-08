LA Opera Announces Online Events Week Of October 12

Since the launch of LA Opera At Home in March, these popular online offerings have accumulated more than 740,000 views to date.

While LA Opera awaits its cue to return to live performances onstage, the company has turned to creating an array of online content through the LA Opera At Home initiative, which will soon expand to include a series of exciting new Digital Shorts commissions as well as a November 14 stream of The Anonymous Lover by Joseph Bologne, the first known Black classical composer. Since the launch of LA Opera At Home in March, these popular online offerings have accumulated more than 740,000 views to date.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, October 13, at 4pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Join host Jeremy Frank (LAO's associate chorus master) at the piano, pour yourself something tasty to drink, and enjoy this week's episode of Opera Happy Hour, for a look at family reunions in opera-which inevitably come loaded with plenty of drama-and the ties that bind.

Wednesday, October 14, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Mezzo-soprano Gabriela Flores, a member of the company's young artist program, partners with guitarist Gilberto Amara for a performance of beloved Mexican songs, including "Bésame Mucho," "Cucurrucucú Paloma" and "Cielito Lindo."

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

