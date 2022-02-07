LA Opera Announces Details Of 2022/23 Season

LA Opera President and CEO Christopher Koelsch today announced details for the company's groundbreaking 37th season. Music Director James Conlon will conduct three mainstage productions and Colombian-American conductor Lina González-Granados will make her company debut as Resident Conductor, the first Latina to hold a high-ranking conducting position with a major U.S. opera company.

The company will return to pre-pandemic levels with six mainstage productions-four of which will be new to Los Angeles-along with three concerts presented at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Several additional performances will be presented elsewhere through the company's Off Grand and Connects initiatives.

Mainstage performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion will include:

a new production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, conducted by Lina González-Granados in her debut as the company's Resident Conductor, and starring Amanda Woodbury and Liv Redpath in the title role, along with Arturo Chacón-Cruz, Alexander Birch Elliott and Eric Owens

the West Coast premiere of Omar by Grammy and MacArthur Award-winning composer/librettist Rhiannon Giddens and celebrated composer Michael Abels, based on the autobiography of Omar Ibn Said, a West African scholar enslaved in the American South, starring Jamez McCorkle, Daniel Okulitch and Jacqueline Echols, and conducted by Kazem Abdullah

a revival of Puccini's Tosca starring Angel Blue, Gregory Kunde and Ryan McKinny, conducted by Oksana Lyniv in her company debut

a new production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, conducted by James Conlon and directed by James Gray, with costumes by Christian Lacroix and featuring a cast of company favorites including Craig Colclough, Ana María Martínez, Janai Brugger and Lucas Meachem

the company's first production since 1995 of Debussy's Pelléas and Mélisande, conducted by James Conlon and directed by David McVicar, starring Sydney Mancasola, Will Liverman, Kyle Ketelsen, Susan Graham and Ferruccio Furlanetto

a revival of Verdi's towering masterpiece Otello, not performed at LA Opera since 2008, conducted by James Conlon and starring Artist in Residence Russell Thomas, Rachel Willis-Sørensen and Igor Golovatenko

Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez in recital with pianist Vincenzo Scalera

a concert performance of Handel's Baroque masterpiece Solomon, with Harry Bicket conducting The English Concert

an evening with superstar soprano Renée Fleming

LA Opera Off Grand performances will include:

Halloween screenings of the 1931 Boris Karloff classic Frankenstein at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, with composer Michael Shapiro conducting his newly revised soundtrack score, played by musicians from the LA Opera Orchestra and singers from the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program

a recital featuring tenor Russell Thomas, the company's Artist in Residence, at The Colburn School

a recital featuring mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard and Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas at The Colburn School

the West Coast premiere of a double bill by composer Emma O'Halloran and librettist Mark O'Halloran, Mary Motorhead and TRADE (the latter starring Marc Kudisch), presented at REDCAT in collaboration with Beth Morrison Projects

LA Opera Connects performances for the season will include:

BambinO, a groundbreaking new touring opera created especially for babies and toddlers

the world premiere of a trio of one-act operas for the Song of Los Angeles project, exploring what it means to be an Angeleno in the past, present and future

a revival of Moses, by composer Henry Mollicone and librettist Shishir Kurup, conducted by James Conlon and performed by hundreds of singers and musicians of all ages at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Additional information can be found at LAOpera.org.