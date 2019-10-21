LA Chamber Orchestra Announces New Second Violin

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO)'s Music Director Jaime Martín announces the appointment of Jason Issokson as Second Violin. Issokson, a Los Angeles resident, begins his new post with the Orchestra's second 2019/20 season orchestral concerts on October 26 and 27. LACO is regarded as one of the nation's premier music ensembles and a leader in presenting wide-ranging repertoire.

"I'm thrilled that a musician of his calibre will be joining LACO's outstanding string section," says Martín.

Issokson, who enjoys an active career as a soloist and chamber musician, has performed with the Fort Worth Symphony, Aspen Concert Orchestra, Waco Symphony, Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Great Falls Symphony, Abilene Philharmonic, Sendai Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestra di Teatro San Carlo and the Orchestra Internazionale d'Italiae, among others. He was a founding member of the Argus Quartet, where he served as a violinist for six seasons. His busy performance schedule has brought him to many prestigious venues and festivals, including multiple appearances at Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall, as well as recent and upcoming performances at Lincoln Center's Great Performers Series (NY) and many others. He has performed chamber music alongside some of today's most important musicians , including recent appearances at the Ravinia Festival with pianists Leon Fleisher and Misha Dichter. Issokson's playing has garnered a number of awards including the top prize at the International Violin Competition 'Andrea Postacchini,' third prize at the International Alberto Curci Violin Competition, and the prize for best performance of a commissioned work at the International Max Rostal Competition in Berlin. Chamber music honors include first prize at the 2017 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competiton, as well as first prize at the Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition. He studied with the violinist Midori at both the Manhattan School of Music and the University of Southern California.

LOS ANGELES CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (LACO), ranked among the world's top musical ensembles, marks an exciting new era in Southern California as it welcomes Jaime Martín in his debut year as Music Director. Martín builds upon LACO's rich legacy as a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks and, with eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, a champion of contemporary composers. Headquartered in the heart of the country's cultural capital, LACO is "more important with each passing year," (Los Angeles Times), "America's finest chamber orchestra" (Public Radio International) and "one of the world's great chamber orchestras" (KUSC Classical FM). Martín's appearance as LACO's Music Director Designate in early 2019 was described by the Los Angeles Times, as "a thrilling performance, and the orchestra played like it was having the time of its life," adding, "he will make fans very quickly." Overseas, he has been praised as "a visionary conductor, discerning and meticulous" (Platea Magazine), and London's The Telegraph said, "his infectious enjoyment of the music communicated to the orchestra and audience alike." The Orchestra has made 32 recordings, including, most recently, a 2019 BIS Records release of works for violin and chamber orchestra that features Concertmaster Margaret Batjer and the world premiere recording of Pierre Jalbert's Violin Concerto (a LACO co-commission). LACO, with offices located in downtown Los Angeles, has toured Europe, South America and Japan, and performed across North America.

For information about the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's 2019-20 season or to order tickets, please call 213 622 7001, or visit www.laco.org

Photo courtesy of Jason Issokson





