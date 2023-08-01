LA Big Band Alumni to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Select Sunday Series

In preparation for its 2024 Silver Anniversary, the legendary Los Angeles musical group The Big Band Alumni, has inaugurated a monthly Sunday afternoon performance series at the Historic Hollywood Legion Post 43, just south of the Hollywood Bowl.

The Big Band Alumni was formed in 1999 by musicians who performed with the original 'name' bands, such as Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Count Basie, and Les Brown - and has played weekly ever since - over 1000 performances. It is today considered the premier Big Band in Southern California, and is to LA what The Preservation Hall Dixieland Band is to New Orleans - delivering Big Band Jazz, Swing, and Classic Vocal Pop Standards - all with danceable tempos.

Today's Alumni Band members are themselves LA music institutions, having performed with such pop icons as Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Rod Stewart, Elvis Presley, and even Lady Gaga. Band leader & singer Bill A. Jones was in the cast of Glee, and female singer Nancy Osborne is herself Grammy nominated.

The new Hollywood performance series at Hollywood Post 43 - in the room where stars like Clark Gable, Charlton Heston, Mickey Rooney, Ronald Reagan, and Gene Autry rubbed elbows - compliments the band's weekly public rehearsals at Canoga Park Elks Lodge most Tuesday mornings from 11 to 1.

The next Select Sunday shows are 2 to 4 PM Sunday August 13th, September 10th, and October 8th, with subsequent shows monthly. Bar service is available.

The Big Band Alumni - a Los Angeles musical institution celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 - performs monthly in The Select Sunday Series at Hollywood Post 43 and at their weekly Tuesday morning public rehearsals at Canoga Park Elks Lodge. For more information go to Click Here.




