LA Benefit Concert Set for February 5th at Hollywood Palladium

G*VE A F*CK LA, a benefit concert and auction will take place on Wednesday, February 5th at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are on sale now.

The night, produced by Live Nation, will feature intimate performances from artists and comedians including Christopher Owens, Courtney Barnett, FINNEAS, Fred Armisen, Hayley Williams, Jenny Lewis, Juliette Lewis, Kevin Morby, Lucy Dacus, MUNA, Perfume Genius, Phantom Planet, Reggie Watts, Rostam & Sasami, Scout Willis, St. Vincent, Symone, The Linda Lindas and special guests. The event will be hosted by John C. Reilly. The show will open with DJ sets from Fat Tony and Harmony Tividad. 100% of net ticket proceeds will benefit local organizations Altadena Girls, Friends In Deed, One Voice, and Pasadena Humane Society, with all venue and ticketing service fees waived for the event. The event is presented by Milk Makeup. To purchase tickets click HERE.

There will be both GA floor tickets and VIP packages available inclusive of balcony seating and entrance to the official afterparty with Rico Nasty & Dylan Brady. To protect the prices originally set by the artists, this show will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for all necessary resale and make tickets mobile only and restricted from transfer. This means if fans purchase tickets and can no longer attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange tool. Doors for the event will be at 5PM with musical performances beginning at 7PM. For fans unable to attend the event Veeps will live-stream the evening beginning at 5PM for a $5 minimum donation. Visit here.

The event will also feature a plant-based food drive in partnership with Support + Feed. Ticket holders will be encouraged to donate plant-based canned goods to those in need. Bins will be placed at all entry points venue wide.

G*VE A F*CK LA has come together with help from UTA, Fly South Music Group, Grandstand Media, Sister Midnight, Live Nation, Hollywood Palladium, Ticketmaster, Juliens Auctions, Amber Health, Support & Feed, Fender and more.

Comments