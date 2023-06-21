Ksenia To Perform READY FOR HOLLYWOOD At The Hollywood Fringe Festival This Month

"Ready For Hollywood" details Ksenia's journey from a small village in Russia to Los Angeles, taking audiences on a wild ride through her life in a musical comedy.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Ksenia To Perform READY FOR HOLLYWOOD At The Hollywood Fringe Festival This Month

Award-Winning music artist, actress, comedian and influencer Ksenia will be performing her musical comedy special "Ready For Hollywood" at the Hollywood Fringe Festival on Sunday, June 24th, 2023 at 2 PM PT.

"Ready For Hollywood" details Ksenia's journey from a small village in Russia to Los Angeles, taking audiences on a wild ride through her life in a brand new one-hour musical comedy extravaganza. Growing up in a small Russian village, comedian and singer/songwriter Ksenia dreamed of becoming a star in Hollywood-she only had to endure fucked up parents, health issues, shitty Tinder dates, and fake friends to get there. However, no subject is off-limits in Ksenia's musical comedy "Ready for Hollywood."

The musician, comedian, and influencer takes a tongue-in-cheek trip down memory lane to tell her story as a Russian immigrant in Los Angeles through song, debuting original jazz-influenced and joke-filled tunes co-written by Mario Marchetti. The show features opening sets from a few of Ksenia's hilarious friends including Irina Voronina, Brian Kiley and Ash T with Sergey Chipenko on keys.

Ksenia is known for her darkly absurdist musical take on some of life's heaviest subjects. The multi-hyphenate has performed at The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory, and Comedy Cellar NYC and penned the Amazon Prime-released independent film Bride To Be. With slots on MTV and Laugh After Dark, Ksenia's set for stardom with her one-of-a-kind blend of music, humor, and heart. Her one-hour special is a personal look into the passions that drove Ksenia to leave her Russian home in pursuit of her dreams and showcases her unique perspective that's garnering the attention of Yakov Smirnoff.

Ksenia's "Ready For Hollywood" Sunday, June 24th, 2023 2 PM PT

The Three Clubs

1123 Vine Street

Hollywood, CA

90038

Tickets - $25 www.hollywoodfringe.org

Follow Ksenia:

Web: www.iamksenia.com

Insta: @iamksenia

Soundcloud: @iamksenia

Facebook: @iamkseniamusic

Twitter: @iamkseniamusic



