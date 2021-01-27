Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kritzerland Presents World Premiere Zoom Musical TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Streaming February 10, 12, & 14.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Kritzerland presents Tonight's The Night, an original streaming musical written specifically for the online world in which we're all living.

What happens when two people - a former couple - haven't seen each other in twenty years? He finds her on Facebook, contacts her, and suggests they meet up on Zoom. They do, and what follows is funny, touching, and tuneful, as they navigate their way through the thickets of their past relationship, which he remembers one way and she remembers quite differently.

Written and Directed by Bruce Kimmel, Tonight's The Night stars Eric Petersen (Broadway: School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville, Peter and the Starcatcher, Shrek; TV: Kevin Can F**k Himself) and Hartley Powers (Regional Stage: The Man Who Came to Dinner, A Carol Christmas, Avenue Q; Film: Mr. Saturday Night, Me Myself and I). Music and Lyrics are by Bruce Kimmel, Musical Direction and Orchestrations are by Richard Allen. Editor is Marshall Harvey (The 'Burbs, Small Soldiers, Looney Tunes: Back in Action).

Streaming at https://www.youtube.com/c/haineshisway

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 6:00 (PST) | 9:00 (EST)

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 6:00 (PST) | 9:00 (EST)

[Valentine's Day] Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 5:00 (PST) | 8:00 (EST)

Event is FREE with suggested donation. Learn more and donate at https://thegrouprep.com/show/donations/.


