Kristina Kuzmic Signs Her New Book HOLD ON, BUT DON'T HOLD STILL At The Grove Barnes & Noble

This is a rare opportunity to meet world-renowned speaker and viral video sensation Kristina Kuzmic as she celebrates the publication of new book Hold On, But Don't Hold Still: Hope and Humor from My Seriously Flawed Life (Penguin Publishing Group - February 11, 2020) on Tuesday, February 25th at 7:00PM at Barnes & Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Kristina Kuzmic has made herself a household name, speaking directly to mothers from the trenches of parenthood via her viral videos and social media presence. She is now bringing her message of self-acceptance, resilience, and joy to book readers. With a refreshingly unpretentious, funny, and galvanizing voice, Kuzmic goes behind the scenes to reveal how she went from broke and defeated to unshakably grounded and brimming with thankfulness.

Illuminating the hard-won wisdom from a life always spent one step behind-whether it was as a high school student new to America, a suddenly single mother to two kids, remarried and juggling two teens and a toddler, or the unexpected recipient of Oprah's attention and investment-Hold On, But Don't Hold Still is the book every mother needs to reassure her that she's not only fine just as she is, but that she already has more tools and support than she can possibly imagine. Sparkling with wit, this heartfelt memoir is like a long coffee date with a best friend, or the eleventh-hour text message that gives you just the boost you need to get through the night.

Kristina Kuzmic was born in Croatia and is a world-renowned speaker known for her unique insight and humor on family-related topics. She currently lives in Southern California with her husband, where her most important, rewarding, and exhausting careers include being a sanitation engineer, chef, chauffer, and conflict-resolution guru for her three (mostly satisfied) clients-her children.

http://kristinakuzmic.com/





