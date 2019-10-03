Koshie Mills Presents THE DIASPORA DIALOGUES Live Tour 2019

Hollywood Power Broker Koshie Mills is the creator and executive producer of "The Diaspora Dialogues" talk show and docuseries. A live taping is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037 at 6:30 pm. This year's panelist for Los Angeles include Shaka Senghor (College Professor/Author), Ebonee Davis (Model/Activist), and Nomzamo Mbatha (Actress/UN Goodwill Ambassador).

Born in Ghana, West Africa and curated in Los Angeles, California, Koshie Mills initial experience in the entertainment industry came from managing the careers of her three successful sons who are all actors. Kwame Boateng (Everybody Hates Chris, The Plug), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar, Girls Trip) Kwesi Boakye (Claws, Colony).

An African woman at the core, Koshie says "I created the Diaspora Dialogues movement and platform to mend the divide between Africans from the continent and African Descendents within the Diaspora. The Dialogues will ignite the long overdue conversations needed to create a better understanding of our different experiences but shared identity".

2019 has been declared "The Year Of Return", In commemoration and celebration of the resilience of the African people 400 years post transatlantic slavery. Ghana's President Nana Akufo Addo has decreed an official welcome to African Americans to come back home to Africa.

This season, The Diaspora Dialogues will lend its important cultural voice, by coming into the community Live and curate conversations addressing our internal racism, identity crisis and cultural disconnect. The focus will be on "the journey to healing" and what the 21st century African Renaissance has the potential to look like for all its descendants.

Celebrity and influential who have shown support of the movement and have joined this important and powerful platform include Kofi Siriboe, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Isaiah Washington, Ryan Destiny, Estelle, Monique Coleman, Jodie Smith, Suede, Chike Okonkwo and many more.

Tickets for this event are available now at Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/koshie-mills-presents-the-diaspora-dialogues-live-tour-los-angeles-tickets-74738156839?aff=ebdssbdestsearch





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You