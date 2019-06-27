Kiki Ebsen Jazzes Up The 5th Of July At Feinstein's At Vitello's

Just in time for the Independence Holiday weekend, the fiery, fiercely independent redhead, Kiki Ebsen, has designed an evening of jazz and blues, and invited two beloved Hollywood friends to join her and her band-on-fire to light up Feinstein's on Friday night, July 5th at 8pm.

When Michael Feinstein teamed up with Brad Roen to transform Vitello's into a destination venue, Feinstein was determined to add a place guaranteed to welcome the Great American Songbook, attracting performers who'd mastered the old standards and loved the newer gems.

With that in mind, Kiki offers sultry stylings on "I Got a Feelin' You're Foolin'," "Why Don't Ya Do Right?" and "You Are My Lucky Star," as throwback to the good old days of Hollywood. Special guest Lee Meriwether, beloved actress, brings a touch of classic Hollywood to "Rendezvous," and special guest Debby Boone salutes Dean Martin with "Everybody Loves Somebody," while Kiki Ebsen pays tribute to the inimitable Annie Ross on "Twisted."

Kiki's band includes Jeff Colella, Music Director on piano, Kendall Kay on drums, Granville "Danny" Young on bass, and Kim Richmond on woodwinds. Each of these talented musicians will get a chance to show their chops on selected jazz instrumentals.

Renowned guitarist Grant Geissman joins Kiki as a special guest for some spirited duos, plus you might even hear something from the jazzier side of Joni Mitchell to boot!

In addition to the music, come for the intimate conversation and memories as Kiki, Lee, and Debby share a few Hollywood reminiscences from the earliest days of glory and grandeur. Kiki has stories of growing up in Beverly Hills, in Newport Beach, and a ranch in the middle of nowhere, while Debby's family grew up right across the street from the Dean Martin family.

Don't miss out on an evening of jazz, Feinstein's-style. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the link here. Doors open at 6:30, the show starts at 8pm. Keep the holiday weekend festivities alive! The public is invited to come over to Kiki's Fifth of July party and Jazz it Up in North Hollywood!





