Kevin Flynn & Friends to Headline COMEDY NIGHT at the Odyssey

The next event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.
Everything is funnier at the Odyssey Theatre, where “Comedy Night” is fast becoming one of the top spots to see comedy in Los Angeles.
Next up: series curator, writer, actor and comedian Kevin Flynn will be joined by stand-up pal Al Ducharme and a special surprise guest for an unforgettable night of comedy on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.
The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. All tickets are $20, with an additional $3 per ticket fee if using a credit card.
Videos