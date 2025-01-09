Kevin Flynn & Friends to Headline COMEDY NIGHT at the Odyssey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everything is funnier at the Odyssey Theatre, where “Comedy Night” is fast becoming one of the top spots to see comedy in Los Angeles.

Next up: series curator, writer, actor and comedian Kevin Flynn will be joined by stand-up pal Al Ducharme and a special surprise guest for an unforgettable night of comedy on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. All tickets are $20, with an additional $3 per ticket fee if using a credit card.

