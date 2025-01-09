News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kevin Flynn & Friends to Headline COMEDY NIGHT at the Odyssey

The next event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

By: Jan. 09, 2025
Kevin Flynn & Friends to Headline COMEDY NIGHT at the Odyssey Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Everything is funnier at the Odyssey Theatre, where “Comedy Night” is fast becoming one of the top spots to see comedy in Los Angeles.

LATEST NEWS

Preview: THE ALUMINUM SHOW at Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
WICKED Tour Cancels January 9th Performance Due To Los Angeles Wildfires
Laguna Beach FOA Foundation Grant Application Now Available
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Berkeley Playhouse

Next up: series curator, writer, actor and comedian Kevin Flynn will be joined by stand-up pal Al Ducharme and a special surprise guest for an unforgettable night of comedy on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. All tickets are $20, with an additional $3 per ticket fee if using a credit card.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos