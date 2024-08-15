Kentwood Players to Present MISERY This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentwood Players presents the gripping thriller MISERY by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King. opening Friday, September 13 and running through Saturday, October 5, 2024. Performances are held Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00 pm will be added September 21 and continue through the end of the run at Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. This production is directed by Kathy Dershimer and produced by Jenny Boone and Harold Dershimer for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The production is sponsored by SCAN Health Plan.

Featured in the cast are Juanita Guzman as Annie Wilkes (Laura Goldstein understudy), Aaron Frank as Paul Sheldon (Scott Batstone understudy) and Andrew Chorbi as Buster.

MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by Annie Wilkes, his ‘number one fan,' and then wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does. William Goldman's spine-tingling stage adaptation based on Stephen King's best-selling novel traps you in the room with Paul as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape. Their tense cat-and-mouse game will grip you until the very end. And misery loves company!

Reserved seats are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors and students, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310)645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Based on availability, $10 rush tickets may be offered at select performances 30 minutes before curtain time.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production, parking and public transportation options, upcoming auditions and shows, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

