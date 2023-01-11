Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month

Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy written and directed by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. The reading is produced by Lou Saliba for Kentwood Players. The cast features Lynne Stewart, Harry S. Murphy, Elizabeth Saydah, Mark Hoffmeier, Arman Hovespian, and Leah Knauer. Nancy Linari will be reading stage directions.

ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS deals with a familiar family problem around the holidays. To keep her religious mother from knowing she's divorced, Wendy pays her ex-husband to go home with her for Christmas to keep her mother in the dark about their current uncoupled status. Of course, havoc and hilarity ensue!

The reading is open to the public and Admission is Free. (Of course, any donations to Kentwood Players will be accepted and greatly appreciated.) Masks are required while indoors at the Westchester Playhouse unless performing onstage. There will be a free raffle for all attendees for three copies of James Burrows' autobiographical book Directed By JAMES BURROWS. There will also be a 30-minute talkback with the author, cast and production team following the reading during which playwright Ken Levine will discuss his career and the play, as well as answer questions from the audience.

And what a career it's been! Ken Levine is an Emmy winning writer/director/playwright/major league baseball announcer, and an Associated Member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre in Los Angeles. He has a blog and popular podcast, Hollywood and Levine. His full-length comedies have been performed in Los Angeles, New York, and around the country, and have included actors Jason Alexander, Ed Asner, Peter Gallagher, Penny Peyser, George Wendt, Andrew Rannells, Wendie Malick, Joanna Gleason, Ryan O'Neal, Kurtwood Smith, David Rasche, Chip Zien, Paul Dooley, Matthew Letscher, Kerry Butler, Felicia Boswell, Max Crumm, and Jennifer Tilly.

Ken has also had numerous, award-winning one-acts performed around the world, and has written over 200 episodes of television shows including MASH, Cheers, Frasier, the Simpsons, and Wings. He has directed over 60 television episodes including Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Wings, Becker, Just Shoot Me, and Dharma & Greg. Additionally, Ken has been the play-by-play voice of the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres, and hosted Dodger Talk for eight seasons.

If you have any questions about the staged reading, please contact the production team at plays@kentwoodplayers.org.

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully. Metro Train riders can take the new K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse!

