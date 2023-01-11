Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month

The reading is on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month

Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy written and directed by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. The reading is produced by Lou Saliba for Kentwood Players. The cast features Lynne Stewart, Harry S. Murphy, Elizabeth Saydah, Mark Hoffmeier, Arman Hovespian, and Leah Knauer. Nancy Linari will be reading stage directions.

ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS deals with a familiar family problem around the holidays. To keep her religious mother from knowing she's divorced, Wendy pays her ex-husband to go home with her for Christmas to keep her mother in the dark about their current uncoupled status. Of course, havoc and hilarity ensue!

The reading is open to the public and Admission is Free. (Of course, any donations to Kentwood Players will be accepted and greatly appreciated.) Masks are required while indoors at the Westchester Playhouse unless performing onstage. There will be a free raffle for all attendees for three copies of James Burrows' autobiographical book Directed By JAMES BURROWS. There will also be a 30-minute talkback with the author, cast and production team following the reading during which playwright Ken Levine will discuss his career and the play, as well as answer questions from the audience.

And what a career it's been! Ken Levine is an Emmy winning writer/director/playwright/major league baseball announcer, and an Associated Member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre in Los Angeles. He has a blog and popular podcast, Hollywood and Levine. His full-length comedies have been performed in Los Angeles, New York, and around the country, and have included actors Jason Alexander, Ed Asner, Peter Gallagher, Penny Peyser, George Wendt, Andrew Rannells, Wendie Malick, Joanna Gleason, Ryan O'Neal, Kurtwood Smith, David Rasche, Chip Zien, Paul Dooley, Matthew Letscher, Kerry Butler, Felicia Boswell, Max Crumm, and Jennifer Tilly.

Ken has also had numerous, award-winning one-acts performed around the world, and has written over 200 episodes of television shows including MASH, Cheers, Frasier, the Simpsons, and Wings. He has directed over 60 television episodes including Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Wings, Becker, Just Shoot Me, and Dharma & Greg. Additionally, Ken has been the play-by-play voice of the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres, and hosted Dodger Talk for eight seasons.

If you have any questions about the staged reading, please contact the production team at plays@kentwoodplayers.org.

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully. Metro Train riders can take the new K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse!

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current and upcoming productions and open auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Another way to learn about Kentwood Players and our members is to attend an in-person Kentwood Players membership meeting, always free to the public and held at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. Come on down for our next meeting on Wednesday, January 25 beginning at 7:30pm and find out more about our 73 years old and going strong community theater group and how you can get involved as one of our volunteers! Face masks must be worn inside the building.

Kentwood Players is a non-profit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players in any amount are always greatly appreciated and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.




Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP For One Night Only Photo
Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP For One Night Only
They say third time's a charm, and we're crossing all of our limbs that the adage is correct. At long last, we're so excited to proudly present the rescheduled 'The Best of Public Breakup' at 7:30 on January 26th at The Broadwater, in Los Angeles.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Pianist Ying Photo
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Pianist Ying Li
Twenty-four-year-old Chinese pianist Ying Li will make her Malibu recital debut Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Raitt Recital Hall on the campus of Pepperdine University.
Young LA Theatre Artists Produce A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DE Photo
Young LA Theatre Artists Produce A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEY
Producers Brian Eckert and Sidne Phillips bring this new production of acclaimed playwright Lucas Hnath's play A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay about the Death of Walt Disney to the Zephyr Theatre this month.
Debut Comedy THE RUB written and performed by Anzu Lawson announced at Whitefire Solofest Photo
Debut Comedy THE RUB written and performed by Anzu Lawson announced at Whitefire Solofest 2023
​​​​​​​Anzu Lawson gears up to debut and perform her 2nd One Woman Show The Rub inspired by her 30 minute single camera comedy pilot “The Rub” about her life as a stand-up comic who secretly pays her bills by being every Asian mother's worst nightmare… a masseuse.

More Hot Stories For You


Debut Comedy THE RUB Announced At At Whitefire Solofest 2023Debut Comedy THE RUB Announced At At Whitefire Solofest 2023
January 10, 2023

​​​​​​​Anzu Lawson gears up to debut and perform her 2nd One Woman Show The Rub inspired by her 30 minute single camera comedy pilot “The Rub” about her life as a stand-up comic who secretly pays her bills by being every Asian mother's worst nightmare… a masseuse.
Write Act Reperatory Presents The World Premiere Of NOT/NOWWrite Act Reperatory Presents The World Premiere Of NOT/NOW
January 10, 2023

Write Act Repertory will present the world premiere of Not/Now, written by Darrin Yalacki and directed by Amanda Blake Davis (Folk Wandering, Clown Bar), produced with Anne Mesa and John Lant.
Curtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDERCurtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER
January 10, 2023

Curtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER. Directed by Jonathan Infante and Tara Pitt with music direction by Stephen Hulsey and choreography by Kelsey Blackwell.
Gibney Presents Dohee Lee Puri Arts World Premiere Next MonthGibney Presents Dohee Lee Puri Arts World Premiere Next Month
January 10, 2023

Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents the world premiere of Chilseong Saenamgut (Duringut): Ritual for Sickness created by award-winning traditional and contemporary arts performer Dohee Lee, artistic director of Puri Arts, February 23-25, 2023.
Clockshop Presents Sarah Rosalena Brady's FOR SUBMERSIONClockshop Presents Sarah Rosalena Brady's FOR SUBMERSION
January 10, 2023

The Los Angeles-based arts nonprofit Clockshop, in partnership with Los Angeles State Historic Park, announces a new artist commission from LA artist Sarah Rosalena, For Submersion. This temporary public artwork will be installed, and if rainfall permits, submerged, at the Los Angeles State Historic Park watershed from through April 2, 2023.
share