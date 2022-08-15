Kentwood Players Presents Noir Thriller NIGHT WATCH

Kentwood Players presents NIGHT WATCH, a noir thriller by Lucille Fletcher, opening Friday, September 23 through Saturday, October 8, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Directed by Brandon Ferruccio, and co-produced for Kentwood Players by Kim Peterson and Catherine Rahm with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc., the cast features (in alphabetical order) Jack Bernaz, Benjamin Billand, Nina Rose Carlin, Jennifer Lee Moody, Lisa J. Salas, Michele Selin, Courtney Shaffer, and Sean Spencer.

NIGHT WATCH, perhaps best known as the 1973 feature film starring Elizabeth Taylor, is an ingeniously devised "Hitchcock type" noir thriller which builds steadily in menace and suspense until the final, breath-stopping moment. Unable to sleep, Elaine Wheeler paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. The mystery begins when Elaine observes one corpse, and then another in the abandoned building opposite her home. Although her friends, family and authorities may not believe her, Elaine insists that she saw what she saw, and continuous suspicions arise as she begins to drive herself and everyone around her to their emotional limits. But with only limited evidence on hand, will plans be made for Elaine to be sent to a sanitarium or will a supposed killer make themselves known?

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available starting August 10 for subscribers and members, and August 15 for the general public by either visiting www.kentwoodplayers.org to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Emails and phone messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket rates for 10 or more, please contact the box office. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning one hour prior to each performance, with a pay-what-you-want performance on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm only.

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence due to the new Metro train station crossing. At some performances, a free parking lot located across Hindry Avenue next to the Metro tracks will be available for patrons. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

Kentwood Players is a non-profit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential. As a 501C3 organization, donations in any amount are always greatly appreciated and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.