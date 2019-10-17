Kentwood Players Launches 70th Anniversary Year with LITTLE WOMEN, The Broadway Musical

Kentwood Players celebrates the launch of its 70th Anniversary year by presenting LITTLE WOMEN, The Broadway Musical by Jason Howland, Mindi Dickstein and Allan Knee based upon Louisa May Alcott's classic story, opening November 15 through December 21, 2019 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. The production is directed by Jennifer Richardson, music directed by Mike Walker, choreographed by Christopher Albrecht, and produced by Rocky and Victoria Miller and Jeremy Palmer for Kentwood Players with rights and all authorized performance materials secured from Music Theatre International, www.MTIShows.com

The cast features (in alphabetical order): Alison Boole, Courtney Chu, Ria Parody Erlich, Francesca Farina, Martin Feldman, Jackie Fiske, Samuel Goldman, Lawrence Ingalls, Lauren Jennerjohn, Sarilee Kahn, Dylan La Rocque, Jack Maatita, Alex Norwick, Roy T. Okida, Lyndsay Palmer, Ella Raziel, Judy Rosenfeld and Erin Walker.

Pictured: Five for All Forever!

from left: Amy (Lyndsay Palmer), Jo (Jackie Fiske), Laurie (Dylan La Rocque), Beth (Francesca Farina) and Meg (Lauren Jennerjohn)

LITTLE WOMEN, The Broadway Musical. The story follows the lives, loves and tribulations of the sisters growing up during the American Civil War. Meg, Jo, Beth & Amy live in Concord, Massachusetts with their Marmee while their father is on the battlefield. With buoyant, joyful melodies, memorable characters, and a big-hearted message, Louisa May Alcott 's classic story of the adventures of the four March sisters is brought to vivid life.

Pictured: The March Sisters: Amy, Meg, Jo and Beth (from left: Lyndsay Palmer, Lauren Jennerjohn, Jackie Fiske, Francesca Farina)

Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these "Little Women" to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America, reminding us that "sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true."

Reserved seat tickets are $27 with a $2 discount for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156 during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note: Our box office gets a large number of calls and that all voicemail messages will be answered in the order they are received. You may also purchase tickets online at www.kentwoodplayers.org. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.

Pictured: Jackie Fiske as Jo March.

In addition, Kentwood Players is holding its 7th annual Kentwood Kares Coat Drive during the run of LITTLE WOMEN, The Broadway Musical. Please donate a new or gently used coat, sweater or jacket for a man, woman, or child when you attend the show. All items will be donated to the Los Angeles Mission.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Pictured: Four March Sisters Forever from left: Amy (Lyndsay Palmer), Jo (Jackie Fiske), Beth (Francesca Farina) and Meg (Lauren Jennerjohn)

All photos credit: Gloria Plunkett

To meet the LITTLE WOMEN production team and learn more about Kentwood Players and what goes on at the Westchester Playhouse, the public is invited to attend our membership meetings, which are free and held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located two blocks west of the San Diego Freeway and two blocks north of Manchester at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.

Kentwood Players 2019 - 2020 Season celebrating its 70th Anniversary Year includes the following productions:

LITTLE WOMEN, The Broadway Musical - November 15 - December 21, 2019

THE GIVER - January 17 - February 22, 2020

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - March 13 - April 18, 2020

FUN HOME, The Musical - May 15 - June 20, 2020

Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR - July 10 - August 15, 2020

NIGHT WATCH - September 11 - October 17, 2020





