KAIJU by Dan Caffrey to Extend at Road Theatre

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The Road Theatre Company & BroadStage's critically acclaimed, world premiere of KAIJU, written by Dan Caffrey and directed by Ken Sawyer is executing its run through Sunday, November 22 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Two gigantic, mythical monsters have just destroyed the city. Amid the chaos and destruction, a debate ensues. A funny and audacious takedown of the sometimes pretentious nature of art and culture, KAIJU also presents a pointed examination of power and artistic responsibility in our current world.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Dan Caffrey (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright and pop culture critic. His play Kaiju was developed through The Road's Summer Playwrights Festival, as well as The Workshop Theater and ScriptWorks Austin. Other work includes The Amphibians (Weber State Theatre, ThinkTank Theatre, Cypress Productions, Sundown Collaborative Theatre, St. Lawrence University), The Tusk Hunters (The Civilians' Finding Series, Gloucester Stage's Water's Rising Festival, The Workshop Theater's Lab Series, cell theatre residency), and Matawan (The Ruckus, UT Austin, Atlantic Acting School, Brooklyn College). His audio drama 'Mortality Rate' was commissioned by 20th Century Studios as a tie-in to the 2023 Stephen King film The Boogeyman.

Residencies and development programs include Tofte Lake Center, an MFA Scholarship at the Sewanee Writers' Conference, Cry Havoc's Playlist, UCF Pegasus PlayLab, Kitchen Dog Theater New Works Festival, The Orchard Project, and Hot Playwright Summer. He has been a Princess Grace Finalist, O'Neill Finalist, Next Forever Finalist (Princeton/The Civilians), Jerome Fellowship Semi-Finalist, shortlisted for the Alpine Fellowship Theatre Prize, and his work has been published/licensed by Methuen Drama, Smith & Kraus, and Gitelman & Good. Additional companies who have produced or developed his plays include Concord Theatricals, American Records, Salvage Vanguard, Northlight Theatre, Mixily Presents, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Jarrott Productions, Genesis Ensemble, Hot Kitchen Collective, and Tympanic Theatre (RIP). His work has been supported by grants from the Puffin Foundation, NYSCA, and Brooklyn Arts Council, and been the recipient of five B. Iden Payne Awards.

His non-fiction book, Radiohead FAQ, is available from Bloomsbury Publishing, and he co-hosts The Losers' Club: A Stephen King Podcast and Halloweenies: A Horror Franchise Podcast. MFA: The University of Texas at Austin, BA: Florida State University.

Ken Sawyer (Director) is an award-winning director based in Los Angeles, California. His work has spanned a wide range of venues with projects that include musicals, plays, experimental theatre, concerts and special events. Ken most recently directed Lifeline at The Road Theatre Company where he was a founding member and former artistic board member.

Other directing projects at The Road include the award winning The Woman In Black, which had a sold out 3-month run in North Hollywood before moving to the Coronet Theatre.

His collaboration with Jon Imparato and the Los Angeles LGBT Center further built his reputation as a lover of theater that not only entertains and thrills the senses but also tackles challenging and thought-provoking issues. Highlights include The Goat Or Who Is Sylvia, a collaboration with Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner to produce a full cast version of The Search For Signs Of Intelligent Life In The Universe, and the immersive Hit The Wall.

Other career highlights include collaborating with Emmy Award winner Paris Barclay on the Vietnam era musical One Red Flower,…with rock icons Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go's) and Anna Waronker (That Dog) on Lovelace: The Rock Opera starring Katrina Lenk; with Stephen Schwartz and David Stern on the development of Snapshots; and with Colin Escott on development of the Broadway hit, Million Dollar Quartet. Ken has guest directed at Carnegie Mellon University, USC, and California State University, Northridge and is an adjunct professor at USC. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School.

The Cast of KAIJU features: Cherish Monique Duke as 'Apex/Amelia,' Leandro Cano as 'Goliath/Manuel,' Genki Hall as 'Shinji,' Billy Baker as 'Kyle,' Gabie Faulkner as 'Lee,' Ann Hearn as 'Maggie,' Sapna Kumar as 'Rani,' Noa Lev-Ari as 'Sondra,' and Jon Snow as 'Roy.'

The Alternate Cast features: Rafi Perez as 'Apex/Amelia,' Danny Bernardo as 'Goliath/Manuel,' Shaun Toisan as 'Shinji,' Ethan Haslam as 'Kyle,' Victoria Hoffman as 'Maggie,' Ivy Khan as 'Rani,' Krista Conti as 'Sondra,' and Troy Guthrie as 'Roy.'

The Design Team for KAIJU is as follows: Scenic Design by Lacey Anzelc; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Nicholas Santiago; Sound Design by Ryan McRee; Costume Design by Mary Jane Miller; Creature Suit Costume Design by Shealyn Biron and Lee Diemer; Creature Suit Costume Consultant is Cerise Preston;

Properties Design by Danna Hyams. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. KAIJU is produced by Danna Hyams and Taylor Gilbert.

'SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WORLD PREMIERE PLAY INITIATIVE' (SCWPPI)

In 2025, Victoria Morris introduced playwright Tom Jacobson to Eric Bloom, Associate Artistic Director of BroadStage, and Matthew Rimmer, Managing Director of BroadStage, to share a vision for a new collaboration between a major theatre and an intimate theatre in Southern California.

BroadStage's team was intrigued by the idea and requested scripts from local 99-seat theatres that they were committed to producing on their stages in 2026. Eight scripts from five intimate theatres were submitted, and the BroadStage artistic team got excited about KAIJU, which was planned to have its world premiere at The Road Theatre Company in September 2026.

The Road Theatre Company will present KAIJU at their North Hollywood theatre with BroadStage as co-producers and will together support the production with enhanced marketing resources, casting a much wider net than is typical for a 99-seat theatre. BroadStage will leverage its relationships with large theatres throughout the country to help secure future productions of KAIJU, giving the play a stronger chance of national exposure for world premiere plays in Los Angeles intimate theatres.

Victoria and Tom's shared hope is that this pilot collaboration marks the beginning of an enduring model—one that inspires many more partnerships, expands opportunities for new work, and further enriches Southern California's vibrant theatre community.

'We are thrilled to partner with The Road Theatre Company on KAIJU,' said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of BroadStage. 'This collaboration is about reaching for something out of the ordinary, both artistically and in the way we build community. Together, we are bringing resources to a new creative pipeline and blurring traditional boundaries in the process. And of course, it was hard to resist KAIJU as the place to start.'

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

KAIJU is EXTENDING and will perform through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets: $39.00 (General Admission); $25.00 (Seniors); $17.00 (Students)

Tickets available online at roadtheatre.org: or https://ci.ovationtix.com/35065/production/1280560 or call 818-761-8838.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 03 Hrs 59 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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