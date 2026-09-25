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Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre

The cast features Cherish Monique Duke as Apex/Amelia, Leandro Cano as Goliath/Manual, and more.

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The Road Theatre Company and BroadStage are presenting the world premiere of KAIJU, written by Dan Caffrey and directed by Ken Sawyer.  KAIJU runs through Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. at The Road Theatre. See photos! 

Two gigantic, mythical monsters have just destroyed the city. Amid the chaos and destruction, a debate ensues. A funny and audacious takedown of the sometimes pretentious nature of art and culture, KAIJU also presents a pointed examination of power and artistic responsibility in today's world.

The cast features Cherish Monique Duke as Apex/Amelia, Leandro Cano as Goliath/Manual, Gloria Ines as Lee, Jon Snow as Roy, Billy Baker as Kyle, Noa Lev-Ari as Sondra, Ann Hearn as Maggie, and Sapna Kumar as Rani.

Photo Credit: Ken Sawyer

Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre — photo 1 of 7


The cast of Kaiju

Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre — photo 2 of 7


The cast of Kaiju

Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre — photo 3 of 7


The cast of Kaiju

Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre — photo 4 of 7


The cast of Kaiju

Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre — photo 5 of 7


The cast of Kaiju

Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre — photo 6 of 7


The cast of Kaiju

Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre — photo 7 of 7


The cast of Kaiju


Photo Credit: Ken Sawyer
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