Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre
The cast features Cherish Monique Duke as Apex/Amelia, Leandro Cano as Goliath/Manual, and more.
The Road Theatre Company and BroadStage are presenting the world premiere of KAIJU, written by Dan Caffrey and directed by Ken Sawyer. KAIJU runs through Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. at The Road Theatre. See photos!
Two gigantic, mythical monsters have just destroyed the city. Amid the chaos and destruction, a debate ensues. A funny and audacious takedown of the sometimes pretentious nature of art and culture, KAIJU also presents a pointed examination of power and artistic responsibility in today's world.
The cast features Cherish Monique Duke as Apex/Amelia, Leandro Cano as Goliath/Manual, Gloria Ines as Lee, Jon Snow as Roy, Billy Baker as Kyle, Noa Lev-Ari as Sondra, Ann Hearn as Maggie, and Sapna Kumar as Rani.
Photo Credit: Ken Sawyer
The cast of Kaiju
The cast of Kaiju
The cast of Kaiju
The cast of Kaiju
The cast of Kaiju
The cast of Kaiju
The cast of Kaiju
Photo Credit: Ken Sawyer
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