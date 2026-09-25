Photos: First Look at KAIJU World Premiere at the Road Theatre

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The Road Theatre Company and BroadStage are presenting the world premiere of KAIJU, written by Dan Caffrey and directed by Ken Sawyer. KAIJU runs through Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. at The Road Theatre. See photos!

Two gigantic, mythical monsters have just destroyed the city. Amid the chaos and destruction, a debate ensues. A funny and audacious takedown of the sometimes pretentious nature of art and culture, KAIJU also presents a pointed examination of power and artistic responsibility in today's world.

The cast features Cherish Monique Duke as Apex/Amelia, Leandro Cano as Goliath/Manual, Gloria Ines as Lee, Jon Snow as Roy, Billy Baker as Kyle, Noa Lev-Ari as Sondra, Ann Hearn as Maggie, and Sapna Kumar as Rani.

Photo Credit: Ken Sawyer



The cast of Kaiju

The cast of Kaiju

The cast of Kaiju

The cast of Kaiju

The cast of Kaiju

The cast of Kaiju

The cast of Kaiju



Photo Credit: Ken Sawyer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 34 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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