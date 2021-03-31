Julie Perlin Lee Stepping Down As Catalina Island Museum's Executive Director

Catalina Island Museum announced today that Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee is stepping down from her role on April 23 to assume her new role as Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum on May 3.

Lee joined Catalina Island Museum as Executive Director in 2016, transforming the museum into a creative and social hub for the Avalon community. Under her direction, the museum board and staff worked to create an environment that is welcoming to all, enriching visitors' Catalina experience.

"There is no way to overstate the positive impact that Julie and her family have had on not only the museum but the city of Avalon and our special community," said Ron Bevins, Chair of the Catalina Island Museum Board of Trustees. "She has carried out the best vision that the museum could hope for and we as a Board only hope to continue to grow upon what has been accomplished so far. We will miss Julie but we are only beginning to bring art and education to our community."

During her time at Catalina Island Museum, Lee led a period of growth including high-profile exhibitions and educational programs, as well as the completion of a capital project for the museum's permanent facility. She instituted a rotating schedule of outdoor sculpture installations featuring Southern California artists including Elizabeth Turk and Peter Shire. Her vision and leadership brought unique exhibitions to the island, including the making of JAWS, the art of José Guadalupe Posada, the filmmaking of Harry Houdini and Esther Williams, and serene paintings showing Avalon when Sugar Loaf stood. Lee significantly increased individual, foundation, and legacy giving, enhanced the care and quality of the museum's collections, and increased Catalina Island Museum's recognition and prominence.

"I am so proud of what we have accomplished," said Lee. "I am certain that the foundation we have built together will allow the next leader to take this organization to even greater heights. My family is honored to have played a part in the story of Catalina Island and we look forward to being able to stay connected and to give back to the museum as supporters."

The museum's Board of Trustees has begun an immediate search for a new Executive Director. There will be no disruption in the museum's educational offerings, programming or exhibitions.

The Catalina Island Museum has officially reopened indoor exhibitions in accordance with state and local guidelines at reduced capacity with enhanced measures and protocols in place to keep staff and visitors safe. The museum has extended current exhibitions, in order to give guests the opportunity to see the galleries in person.

In addition to the permanent installation of Catalina Island history, current exhibitions and extensions include Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point on display through September 2021, Gayle Garner Roski: Journey to Titanic on display through October 24, 2021, and Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories on display through February 13, 2022.

Members and visitors are welcome Wednesday - Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit catalinamuseum.org.