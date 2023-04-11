Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Josh Christina Joins Largest Agency To The World's Leading Cruise Lines: Blackburn International

Blackburn aims to deliver the very best in entertainment to Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Carnival and many more.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Acclaimed recording artist and performer Josh Christina is excited to announce that he has officially joined the esteemed roster at Blackburn International: the largest entertainment agency for the world's leading cruise lines. With offices in the UK, US, Asia and Australia, Blackburn aims to deliver the very best in entertainment to Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Carnival and many more. Christina looks forward to keeping some of our highest acclaimed legends alive with his performance 'Piano Rock Through the Ages' (feat. hits from Jerry Lee Lewis & Little Richard to Elton John and Billy Joel) which has easily won the approval from some of the peers of his heroes. Coined a 'piano rock phenomenon', Christina carries the torch passed down by artists like Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and many more. Having originally made his television debut on Ireland's Late Late Show, the accomplished performer has delivered hundreds, if not thousands of performances to fans from all over the world.

"I'm super excited to have the opportunity to work with Blackburn International. All I want to do is play the music and the piano rock and roll that I love for people from all over the world. This opens up the chance to do that and not to mention travel and see the world. Cannot wait to see where this leads!" - Josh Christina

With the recent rise in popularity of documentaries about Elvis, Whitney Houston and many more, young listeners are expressing a renewed interest in what used to be very controversial music. What Christina does well is he combines a heightened need for nostalgia with modern rhythm, blues and rock and roll - appealing to a wide range of demographics who are seeking a much needed rhythmic escape. Combined with some of the world's biggest listening favs, his catalog has no shortage of up-tempo tracks such as originals like "Friend Zone" and "Let's Get Woke." Famed pianist and band leader Daryl Davis, whose credits include Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, BB King and beyond, said it best when he proclaimed, "in the 20th century 1955, it took several young men to create and define Rock 'n' Roll. 65 years later and it only takes one young man who embodies all the pioneers to introduce it to the 21st century- that man is Josh Christina." Tasked by one of the greats with leading a rock n roll revival all his own, Christina takes pride in every note he plays, every word he sings and every moment he spends on stage. While single handedly breathing life back into the origin story of a genre that shaped music for generations to come, Josh Christina allows history to repeat itself, exposing his peers to 'where it all began.'

Watch his popular 'Piano Rock Through the Ages' Performance Here (Includes hits from Jerry Lee Lewis & Little Richard to Elton John and Billy Joel)



