Jonathan Bennett Will Host The 8th Annual Jerry Herman Awards

Today, The Nederlander Organization and Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced that Jonathan Bennett will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for THE 8TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles. This celebrated annual awards show will take place at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 7pm.

ALL REMAINING TICKETS for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS will go on sale to the public TOMORROW - THURSDAY, MAY 2ND AT 11AM PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.JerryHermanAwards.com and will be posted on the Facebook pages for both The Jerry Herman Awards and Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Tickets are $20 each. There is a 14 ticket limit per household.

This year's panel of judges includes acclaimed director & choreographer Kenny Ortega, former Olympic gymnast & Broadway star Cathy Rigby, film, TV, & stage actor Obba Babatunde, Ovation award-winning producer Lewis Wilkenfeld, & Universal Studios show director Allison Fox. Judges panel subject to addition or change.

All schools participating in THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading actress and leading actor to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted "Jimmy" Award; named after the late James M. Nederlander.

Each year, THE Jerry Herman AWARDS invites four of the participating high schools to perform production numbers during the awards ceremony. This year's show will feature performances from Chadwick School (Mamma Mia!), California School of the Arts (Newsies), L.A. County High School of the Arts (Once on this Island), and Oak Park High School (The Music Man).

THE 8TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS is produced by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Michael Orland with Musical Staging by Dana Solimando. Director John Bowab serves as production consultant and John Galo returns as Production Stage Manager.

For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS would like to extend special thanks to Gilbert Smith and Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto with The Ricardo Montalban Theatre for use of their beautiful theatre for auditions, rehearsals, and our awards show performance.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 24th.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)

For more information on THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.





