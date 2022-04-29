Jon Hopkins, Strangeloop Partake In Series Exploring The Role Of Music In Psychedelic Therapies

Kicking off in Los Angeles on Saturday May 21st at the renowned Lighthouse Immersive Artspace, the evening will feature entrancing live music and art by a line up of the preeminent artists in this emerging genre: Jon Hopkins, East Forest and Superposition.

LA-based multimedia art studio Strangeloop, known for their captivating visuals for artists such as Lil NasX, Flying Lotus, and The Weeknd, will be fully enveloping the space with live projection-mapping intended to submerge guests in an all-sensory experience.

The event will end with a live 3D spatial audio playback of Jon Hopkins' most recent acclaimed album Music For Psychedelic Therapy, experienced in total darkness, followed by an intimate live piano performance.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the 'Music as Medicine' event series. The intention is to create a safe container for deep listening. This is the way this type of music should be experienced"

- Justin Boreta, The Glitch Mob / Superposition



"Music to modern humans is like asking a fish what water is. With music more present than ever, I'm excited to be fostering spaces that can serve as a spear tip of exploration and experimentation around using music as a tool for inner insight and growth,"

- East Forest

More North American dates for the series will be announced soon.

"Music, community and connection have always played an important role in sacred ceremonies and is an integral component of psychedelic-assisted therapy and integration. Through the Music as Medicine series, we are celebrating an emerging genre of meditative music, and exploring the role that music can play as part of the healing process, while building connection across a community."

- Payton Nyquvest, Co-Founder Numinus