Join Charles Phoenix Tomorrow For A Virtual HOLIDAY JUBILEE

Tune in to the Charles Phoenix Holiday Jubilee presented by Charles Phoenix and Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation, Saturday, November 28 at 6:00 p.m. PT Streaming on YouTube Tickets start at $25

Join the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation and Carpenter Center favorite Charles Phoenix for a live comedy show celebrating mid-century holiday life and style!

With his keen expertise, quick wit, and eagle eye for oddball details, Charles supercharges the classic living room slide show into laugh-out-loud roast and toast of kitschy holiday traditions, past, present and future. Charles also shares his eye-popping holiday "test kitchen" recipes and food crafting ideas! Plus a live Q&A session.

The show is coming to you! You can watch the show from anywhere you can watch YouTube via cell or internet service.

The YouTube link will be emailed to you at least 3 hours prior to the event start time. Learn more at carpenterarts.org.

