John C. Reilly To Narrate PETER AND THE WOLF at the Hollywood Bowl

Critically acclaimed stage and film actor John C. Reilly comes to the Hollywood Bowl to narrate Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Tuesday, August 20, at 8PM. The children's classic will be brought to life through the imaginative puppetry of Blind Summit Theatre, a London-based ensemble internationally renowned for its stunning creativity.

The all-Russian program, led by Bramwell Tovey, also features works by Tchaikovsky and Borodin.

John C. Reilly has been acting in theater since he was a child and has been acting in films for the last 30 years. Some notable films he has appeared in include Casualties of War, State of Grace, Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, The Thin Red Line, The Perfect Storm, Gangs of New York, Chicago, The Hours, A Prairie Home Companion, Talladega Nights, Walk Hard, Step Brothers, Cyrus, Wreck It Ralph, Kong: Skull Island, The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie. Theater credits include Grapes of Wrath (Chicago and Broadway), A Streetcar Named Desire(Chicago and Broadway), True West (Broadway), Exit the King, Little Egypt (Los Angeles) and most recently Gather (Pasadena). His work has been recognized by The Academy, The Tonys, The Grammys and The Golden Globes. He is an alumnus of DePaul University.

For 20 years, Blind Summit has consistently subverted people's expectations of puppetry: from giant storybook characters in the opening ceremony of London's 2012 Olympic Games to The Table, a globally successful touring production that completely up-ended audiences' understanding of how puppet and puppeteer communicate.

Mark Down's work as Director and Master Puppeteer has drawn plaudits in a series of landmark opera and theater productions all over the world. Blind Summit's cohort of exceptional makers and puppeteers has also contributed to the creation of some of the most extraordinary spectacles of recent years, including War Horse andPinocchio at the Royal National Theatre and The Lorax at the Old Vic.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2019 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.

