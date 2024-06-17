Joel Grey, Lesli Margherita, And More Join A George M. Cohan Celebration at La Mirada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joel Grey, (via a pre-taped salute), Davis Gaines, Lesli Margherita, John Rubinstein and More Join "George M. Cohan Weekend Celebration" At News La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Presents

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS will celebrate America, the Fourth of July and the legendary original “Yankee Doodle Boy,” Broadway composer George M. Cohan, with La Mirada Theatre's “George M. Cohan Weekend Celebration!”

57 Cohan songs in two days! On Saturday, June 29 at 2 pm at the La Mirada Library, 13800 La Mirada Blvd., with “George M. Cohan: Life and Music,” enjoy a free concert and book signing of the first book written about Mr. Cohan in over 50 years, Yankee Doodle Dandy by Elizabeth Craft. Along with the book signing, Ms. Craft will delightfully illustrate Mr. Cohan's dynamic life and legacy, highlighted by thrilling live musical performances by several extraordinary Broadway performers, belting out his most popular hits - “Give My Regards to Broadway,” “Grand Old Flag,” “Harrigan” - and some rarely heard gems!

At 8 pm, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts will present “Mr. Broadway: The George M. Cohan Celebration,” a dazzling one-night-only song-fest designed with more performances by Broadway stars including L.A.'s longest running Phantom of the Opera, Davis Gaines, Olivier Award-winning and Broadway actress Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Tony Award-winner John Rubinstein (Broadway's Pippin), David Engel, Anastasia Barzee (Miss Saigon), Robert Creighton (Cagney), Mary Gordon Murray, Lara Teeter (On Your Toes) & Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Sara King, and many more, singing never-before-heard world premiere Cohan songs along with the legendary hits by this one-of-a-kind talent.

Also, enjoy the first public showing of 45 Minutes From Broadway, his famous 1906 smash, starring the incomparable Tammy Grimes and directed & choreographed by Gower Champion (Hello, Dolly), shot for TV in 1959! Plus, Broadway legend Joel Grey (Tony-nominee for playing Cohan in George M!), will appear via video, offering his insights on playing Cohan in a very specially taped piece – created exclusively for the La Mirada audience.

On Sunday, June 30, visit La Mirada Theatre as the celebration continues with the spectacular “Paragon Ragtime Orchestra!” At 1 pm, there will be a pre-concert presentation by Elizabeth Craft, based on her brand-new book, Yankee Doodle Dandy, featuring colofrufl projections and new and different live musical performances.

At 2pm, the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra will perform their acclaimed “Born on the Fourth of July” concert, playing Cohan's original orchestrations – LIVE!

At 4pm, there will be a post-show “bonus” talkback with more delightful performances (including theatrical and world premieres!) sung by Davis Gaines, John Rubinstein, Mary Gordon Murray, and Robert Creighton (whose Cagney musical is set to open in New York).

On both Saturday and Sunday, arrive at the theatre early to enjoy an expansive exhibit of vintage Cohan posters, sheet music, photos, films, and more from the biggest collection of “Cohan” memorabilia in the United States (courtesy of local L.A. resident David Collins)!

Finally, patrons on Sunday will be gifted a FREE private-issue commemorative CD of hits and exclusive first-time-ever recordings of tuneful numbers by the composer of Broadway's longest-running showtunes.

It's truly an unforgettable weekend celebrating a true American patriot and the Father of the American Musical Comedy, George M. Cohan, only at your La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

2pm: “George M. Cohan: LIFE AND MUSIC” - FREE Concert & Book Signing at the La Mirada Library, 13800 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada

8pm: “MR. BROADWAY: THE George M. Cohan CELEBRATION” - Exclusive Movie Screening, Live performances with Davis Gaines, Lesli Margherita, John Rubinstein & other Broadway Stars, and so much more - ONLY $5 FOR ALL TICKETS!

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

PARAGON RAGTIME ORCHESTRA concert with pre-show and post-show guest speakers.

1 pm – Pre-Show Lecture with writer Elizabeth T. Craft

2 pm – PARAGON RAGTIME ORCHESTRA performs “BORN ON THE FOURTH

OF JULY: The Broadway Music of George M. Cohan.” Tickets: $10 - $27. (Prices subject to change).

4 PM – Post-Show Talk-back including the presentation of three theatrical premiere Cohan songs, with Davis Gaines, Robert Creighton, John Rubinstein and Mary Gordon Murray.

Also, an expansive exhibit of vintage Cohan posters, sheet music, photos, and more will be on display in the lobby!

Tap along with patriotic pride to “Mr. Broadway's” flag-waving classics, “Yankee Doodle Dandy” & “You're a Grand Old Flag,” and many more. Theatrical world premieres of unheard Cohan songs, plus pre- and post-show concerts and a FREE CD included!

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is FREE.

