Jiaoying Summers and Hollywood Improv to Present STAND WITH ASIANS Benefit This Month

The proceeds, channeled through the Stand with Asians Community Fund, will benefit the victims of gun violence.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Because laughter and comedy can unite us all in the face of tragedy, comedy star Jiaoying Summers is hosting an evening event at iconic Hollywood Improv to raise funds for "Stand with Asians." The proceeds, channeled through the Stand with Asians Community Fund will benefit the victims of gun violence including the most recent heartbreaking massacres in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park during Lunar New Year.

Summers says, "We must come together as a community who will not be defined by tragedy but focus on those we lost, those we love, and a positive future which is the message of the Lunar New Year. I'm so proud of Hollywood Improv to partner with us to make a statement against violent and hate crimes everywhere."


What: Stand with Asians Benefitting Victims of Gun Violence

When: Monday, February 13 @ 7:00PM

Where: Hollywood Improv, 8162 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles CA 90046

Tickets: $30.00 - Please buy tickets via the link HERE

Donation Link Here

About Jiaoying Summers

From a dumpster baby in China to TikTok comedy queen in Hollywood, Jiaoying Summers is the hottest Chinese American woman in comedy. She is a regular headliner at The Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, The Hollywood Improv, Westside Comedy and Caroline's NYC. Her 30-minute comedy special is streaming on Peacock and Prime Video. She was recently featured on Good Day San Diego, NBC4, Vogue Magazine and The LA Times. She is the owner of The Hollywood Comedy in Los Angeles and focuses on producing shows that promote representation in comedy. Her signature style and hilarious "Uber Karen" has racked up more than 1.3 million followers, 25 million likes and more than 1 billion likes combined across socials. Summers was recently inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

For more information, please go to: https://www.jiaoyingsummers.com/

IG Handle: @jiaoyingsummers

About Hollywood Improv

The Hollywood Improv has been a part of standup comedy in Los Angeles for over 44 years. With two theaters, & restaurant/bar, the Improv offers an unforgettable comedy experience. Located at the epicenter of the entertainment world, the legendary club opened by Bud Friedman and Mark Lonow in 1974 is part of a global comedy network through its owner Levity Entertainment Group. The Improv also maintains a library of comedy assets that includes the "An Evening at the Improv" series originally broadcast on A&E for 14 years.

For more information please visit - https://improv.com

IG Handle: @improvcomedyclubs

About Stand With Asians

Formed to counter the wave of anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stand With Asians (SWA) is a global grassroots organization that builds stronger AAPI communities through awareness campaigns, grassroots efforts and coalition building. SWA provides a platform for victim advocacy, BIPOC solidarity initiatives, focused civic engagement, support for community rallies, promotion of intersectional AAPI representation across media, entertainment and politics, self-defense resource distribution and more. Through its Community Fund, SWA also provides essential grants to smaller nonprofits and grassroots organizations that address underserved AAPI communities.

For more information, including our SWA Community Fund Impact Report, please go to: https://www.standwithasians.com/

IG Handle: @standwithasians




HEAVENLY COUNTRY to Open in March at Two Roads Theatre
HEAVENLY COUNTRY to Open in March at Two Roads Theatre
Two Roads Theatre will present Heavenly Country, the world premiere engagement of a jukebox musical written by Joel Russell. Directed by L. Flint Esquerra, music directed by Paul Cady, and produced by Russell Media, the production will run March 24- April 22, 2023. Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
LOS ANGELES WOMENS THEATRE FESTIVAL to Open at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in March
LOS ANGELES WOMEN'S THEATRE FESTIVAL to Open at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in March
The longest-running Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles, LAWTF will take place March 23- March 26 at Barnsdall Art Park Gallery Theatre.
Review: Disneys FROZEN THE MUSICAL Finally Thaws at OCs Segerstrom Center
Review: Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL Finally Thaws at OC's Segerstrom Center
After its pandemic-delayed pause, the first national tour of FROZEN THE MUSICAL has finally arrived at OC's Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa playing thru February 19, 2023. A not-perfect but still enjoyable adaptation, the show, for the most part, is a creative and entertaining triumph of clever innovation and progressive storytelling.
Photos: First Look at South Coast Repertorys Voices of America Production of APPROPRIATE
Photos: First Look at South Coast Repertory's Voices of America Production of APPROPRIATE
The centerpiece of SCR's 2022-23 season, 'Voices of America,' runs through Feb. 26 on the Segerstrom Stage. It encompasses two plays: Lillian Helman's The Little Foxes and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate. Each play will take the stage four times a week, alternating performances. Check out the photos here!

Wagner Ensemble Presents THE SLAVE LETTERS By Michal Dawson ConnorWagner Ensemble Presents THE SLAVE LETTERS By Michal Dawson Connor
February 3, 2023

The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, presents 'The Slave Letters' by Michal Dawson Connor. 'The Slave Letters' is a multimedia performance featuring readings of authentic slave letters by Connor, spirituals sung by the Wagner Ensemble, and video image projections. The Wagner Ensemble will be accompanied by pianist Robert Blake.
The Blank Theatre Young Playwrights Academy Spring Session Begins Next WeekThe Blank Theatre Young Playwrights Academy Spring Session Begins Next Week
February 3, 2023

Enrollment ends on February 4 for the 2023 spring session of The Blank Theatre's Young Playwrights Academy (YPA). All classes, which begin on February 6 and run through April 12, are conducted live online.
Filharmonie Brno Performs an All-Czech Program With Dvořák, Janáček, and MartinůFilharmonie Brno Performs an All-Czech Program With Dvořák, Janáček, and Martinů
February 3, 2023

The pastoral landscape and folklore of Eastern Europe and America are brought to life through the music of three of the greatest Czech composers – Dvořák, Janáček, and Martinů – performed by the Czech Republic’s own Filharmonie Brno under the baton of Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Dennis Russell Davies.
Cal Performances at UC Berkeley Presents the U.S. Premiere of SIBYLCal Performances at UC Berkeley Presents the U.S. Premiere of SIBYL
February 3, 2023

As part of its Illuminations series, which this season addresses the complex and changing relationship between technology and creative expression, Cal Performances at UC Berkeley presents the eagerly anticipated U.S. premiere of William Kentridge’s hit multi-disciplinary theatrical production SIBYL, a meditation on the ultimately unknowable nature of the future (March 17–19)
Pageant of the Masters Honors Harlem Renaissance in Upcoming Production, ART COLONY: IN THE COMPANY OF ARTISTSPageant of the Masters Honors Harlem Renaissance in Upcoming Production, ART COLONY: IN THE COMPANY OF ARTISTS
February 2, 2023

This summer, the Pageant of the Masters celebrates 90 years of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”) with the production Art Colony: In the Company of Artists. Audiences can expect a diverse theatrical celebration of artists from around the world that have embraced communities where they could live and work, and take inspiration from one another. One of the art colonies featured in this year's Pageant is New York's Harlem Renaissance, a cultural movement that celebrated art and African American culture in the 1920s and 30s.
