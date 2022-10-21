Jazz Sensation Vijay Iyer Trio Comes to Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Vijay Iyer Trio, one of the pivotal jazz bands of the twenty-first century for one night only on November 5, 2022 for two shows at 7:00pm and 9:00pm. Teaming up with bassist Matt Brewer and Jeremy Dutton on the drums, Iyer's trio has earned fans around the world by making cutting-edge music that remains accessible, music that is emotionally resonant and deeply interactive while always radiating groove and brimming with polyrhythmic detail.

Vijay Iyer, an active composer and musician has carved out a unique path as an influential presence in the music industry over the past 25 years. Now featuring Matt Brewer on bass and Jeremy Dutton on drums, the Vijay Iyer Trio, which has had a rotating roster of remarkable jazz names performing with Iyer over the years, has become a pivotal jazz band that NPR praised as "truly astonishing." "[Iyer] is a social conscience, multimedia collaborator, system builder, rhapsodist, historical thinker, and multicultural gateway." -The New York Times

Iyer's musical language is grounded in the rhythmic traditions of South Asia and West Africa, the African American creative music movement of the 60s and 70s, and the lineage of composer-pianists from Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk to Alice Coltrane and Geri Allen. This trio incorporates deeply interactive and emotionally resonant work into their concerts, and their newest record Uneasy was named one of the best jazz albums of 2021 by Pitchfork, The New Yorker, and more. Now, the acclaimed trio is bringing their incredible work to Samueli Theater to dazzle audiences with music that's both innovative and deeply rooted in tradition.

Tickets start at $59 and available at www.scfta.org, at the Box Office and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.