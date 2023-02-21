Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jason Stuart Will Headline Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival and Feature Film Special LAUGH PROUD

The special will be filmed on July 1, 2023 at the historic Renberg Theatre at Los Angeles' LGBT Center.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Pioneering gay stand-up comedian and character actor Jason Stuart has signed on to headline queer BIPOC creator Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ comedy festival and feature film special "Laugh Proud" to world premiere and be shot on July 1, 2023 at the historic Renberg Theatre at Los Angeles' LGBT Center.

In 1993, Jason Stuart came out publicly on the daytime syndicated Geraldo and has been dubbed one of "the first openly gay stand-up comedian(s)" by various media outlets. For over four decades since appearing as "The Gay Dude" in Jim Wynorski's 1984 cult feature The Lost Empire, Stuart has appeared in more than 160+ feature films and TV shows ranging from Amazon's Goliath to Sundance winner The Birth of a Nation to the LGBTQ+ indie hit Tangerine to creating his own short form series Smothered and winning Best Actor in a Comedy at The Indie Series Awards.

Quentin Lee accidentally stumbled into creating his first stand-up comedy TV series with Comedy InvAsian, the first TV series of its kind featuring all Asian American comics, which was sold to Hulu as an exclusive in 2018. In 2020, he produced three comedy specials for Comedy Dynamics / Nacelle Company including his own stand-up comedy feature Brash Boys Club, the first queer male stand-up comedy special. In 2021, he executive produced and directed the second season of Comedy InvAsian whose both seasons are now streaming on Peacock, Tubi and other streaming platforms. In 2022, he created the spinoff series to Comedy InvAsian titled Comedy Invasion which became the first all diverse Canadian Content stand-up comedy TV series and JUST RELEASED this month on Amazon FreeVee and The Roku Channel.

Stuart and Lee first met on the set of "Secrets & Toys," a comedically romantic black lesbian short film that Lee was directing, winning awards at multiple LGBTQ+ film festivals and garnering over 4.7+ millions of views on the Youtube channel One More Lesbian.

When Lee posted a casting notice for Laugh Proud, his upcoming comedy festival and feature film comedy special, Stuart called Lee and said he wanted to be part of it. Lee agreed and said Stuart should headline as Stuart is one of the original gangsters of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy.

Innovative in both format and concept, Laugh Proud is simultaneously an LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy festival and a feature film comedy special to world premiere and be shot on July 1, 2023 at 8 pm at Los Angeles LGBT Center's historic Renberg Theatre. The 90 min. comedy special will feature eight diverse LGBTQ+ stand-up comedians each doing a 10 min. set hosted by a drag queen comedian. More information is available on: laughproud.com.

Celebrating Valentine's, Red 5 Comics and Simon and Schuster has just released Quentin Lee's graphic novel Mystery Brothers, the first AAPI young adult sci-fi adventure comic, on Feb 14 available where books are sold.




The Legendary Ruta Lee Takes Center Stage In Palm Springs Famous Purple Room With CONSIDER Photo
The Legendary Ruta Lee Takes Center Stage In Palm Springs Famous Purple Room With CONSIDER YOUR ASS KISSED
In addition to a melody of musicals in which Ms Lee has appeared and hopes to appear, Ruta offers a treasure trove of wonderful stories, anecdotes with rare first hand and authentic memories of the entertainment industry. 
Review: KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at Kirk Douglas Theatre Photo
Review: KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at Kirk Douglas Theatre
'Like any of the heroines I could possibly reference, Kristina Wong embodies all of them in her own fierce amalgamation.  The result is considerably hysterical in the most unpredictable ways.'
Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company Photo
Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company
Next up at Antaeus Theatre Company, Caryl Churchill’s Love and Information opening March 3, 2023 (with previews beginning February 26th). Emily Chase directs the eight-member cast of: — John Apicella, Anne Gee Byrd, Darius De L Cruz, Kwana Martinez, Kevin Matsumoto, Erin Pineda, Lloyd Roberson II and Zoe Yale. Emily was most gracious to give me some behind-the-scenes of Love and Information and some of the rational driving her creative decisions.
Marlene Forte Joins Recurring Cast of LINCOLN LAWYER on Netflix Photo
Marlene Forte Joins Recurring Cast of LINCOLN LAWYER on Netflix
Actress Marlene Forte is reprising her role as Judge Teresa Medina on Season 2 of Netflix's Lincoln Lawyer.

