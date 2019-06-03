Jared Gertner, Davis Gaines, Gwen Hollander And More To Star In Concert Of New Musical, BITING BROADWAY

BITING BROADWAY! is a hilarious new musical comedy with Book by Richard Hochberg, Music by Gerald Sternbach and Lyrics by Jordan Beck. This ONE NIGHT ONLY concert will feature songs from the show performed by an all star cast including Broadway's Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Davis Gaines (The Phantom of the Opera), Gwen Hollander (Showtime's KIDDING), Paul Vogt (Hairspray, MADTv), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, In The Heights), Nick Santa Maria (The Producers, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum), Ruth Williamson (La Cage Aux Folles, Nip/Tuck) and Justin Michael Wilcox (A Chorus Line at Hollywood Bowl, First Date).

SYNOPSIS:

Count Benedict Von Klapp, a Vampire and avid theatre patron is frustrated that Vampires are so often misrepresented on the Great White Way. Determined to rectify the "curse of the Vampire Musical", the Count sends his loyal assistant Arnold and his beloved vampiress, Lilly out to Shubert Alley to bite him "the best of Broadway". Unfortunately, in their haste and desire to please Benedict, they end up biting all the wrong people. Does this less than lustrous group of misfits have what it takes to fulfill Benedict's dream to create the first successful Vampire Musical on Broadway? Filled with backstage theatre folk drama with a healthy dose of blood, we follow the team through auditions, rehearsals and previews to the nerve-wracking opening night. All of this while being hunted by the persistent theatre critic Minke Van de Reidel, The Slayer of Broadway Dreams!

ROCKWELL TABLE & STAGE

Tickets - $15.00*/$20.00*/$25.00*

*2 item (food/drink) minimum

FOR TICKETS VISIT:

https://www.showclix.com/event/biting-broadway-a-new-musical-in-concert





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You