Jamie Lee Hoffer Debuts GIGGLES & STARDUST - Fun & Educational New Online Destination For Preschoolers

The website features enchanting videos, original songs, book readings, colorful artwork, important life lessons, and a family of lovably unique puppets.

Sep. 15, 2022 Â 

The screen lights up and you're instantly transported to a magical place where colors are brighter, faces are friendlier, music is happier and the whole world is bigger and better than you ever imagined it could be. And, best of all, your host in this wondrous new destination is so instantly likable and trustworthy, you're ready to follow her wherever her imagination - and yours - will take you.

Welcome to GigglesandStardust.com, a brand-new online destination created by and starring a true Renaissance woman in the realm of child education - teacher, author, composer, illustrator, award-winning artist and loving Mom, Jamie Lee Hoffer.

Already an increasingly popular online personality among children and their parents thanks to a series of musical and educational videos on YouTube and elsewhere, Jamie officially launches the new Giggles and Stardust site today.

Featuring enchanting videos, original songs, book readings, colorful artwork, important life lessons, and a family of lovably unique puppets, Giggles and Stardust easily manages to be entirely contemporary while embracing the nostalgia of beloved childhood classics.

Tipping its hat to the warm and loving sensibilities that made shows like "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" and "Sesame Street" such timeless classics, GigglesandStardust.com stands in direct contrast to the overly slick, hyperkinetic children's fare so prevalent today in favor of a thoroughly accessible environment designed not only to entertain young children but to educate them as well.

On the new Giggles and Stardust site, for example, young children are invited to spend time with Jamie and her puppet pals - including Pickles, Aunt Gloria, Cody, Sequoia, Madison Dragonson and Wide Mouth Bullfrog - as they share music, stories, social interactions, and lessons about nature, creativity, and friendship. Highlights of the site also include jam-packed Giggle Time Episodes filled with captivating, learning-centric stories, art, dance, music, and adventures.

With a focus on rhythm, color, hand/eye coordination, textural exploration, movement, storytelling, and self-expression, Giggles and Stardust is a space fueled by curiosity, excitement, and a fun-loving spirit.

