Jai Rodriguez, Tara Lynn Wagner, and Mayor Konstantine Anthony Will Moderate THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Latinx Talkbacks

The revival, which garnered international attention with its predominately LatinX cast, will run April 28 to May 1.

Apr. 21, 2023  

The producers of the Special Limited Engagement of the LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank have announced three moderators for Talk Backs following all five performances. Guests on the panel will include Director Stan Zimmerman, cast members and 92 year old Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin. The much talked about production has been performed multiple times in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Vancouver and now returns to Burbank's Colony Theatre after a Sold Out run this past January.

"We're very excited that the moderators for our powerfully emotional Talk Backs are unique individuals representing the world of news, politics and entertainment", says director/producer Stan Zimmerman. "One of the goals of this production is to keep Anne's story alive, especially after learning that her diary is no longer required reading in most schools. If we don't teach, we repeat."

The revival, which garnered international attention with its predominately LatinX cast, will run April 28 to May 1. The play written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and adapted by Wendy Kesselman ('97 Broadway version) will once again be helmed by Stan Zimmerman, who recently directed the hit Off-Broadway show, Hyprov, starring Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is it Anyway). The Rosenthal Family Foundation, headed by Phil & Monica Rosenthal, will continue as sponsors of this special event. Phil created the Emmy winning sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond, which Monica appeared on as Brad Garrett's wife. Cast members include Emiliano Torres, Aris Alvarado (Gilmore Girls), Rebecca Asquino, Gladys Bautista, Mariangelica Cuervo, Charlie Farrell, David Gurrola, Danny Pardo, Raquenel and Genesis Ochoa as Anne.

Continuing as the show's producing team are Pop-Up Playhouse, Tracey Rooney, actor/activist Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), and the Burbank Human Relations Council. The director's unique casting and staging choices were inspired by a segment on CNN's Newsroom, which featured Kyung Lah reporting about a Jewish woman in Los Angeles who created a "Safe House" for a Latina mother and her two daughters after her husband was deported by ICE.

Tickets are $15 (students), $25 (General Admission-side sections), $30 (General Admission - center section) and $35 (reserved seating) and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. Show times are Friday April 28th and Saturday April 29th at 7:30pm and Sunday April 30th at 2pm. Both student morning shows, Friday April 28th and Monday May 1st, at 10am, are already Sold Out.

Special group rates are available upon request.




