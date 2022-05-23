JUNE TUNES AND A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Comes to Feinstein's at Vitello's in June

Live Kritzerland Concert JUNE TUNES AND A TRIBUTE TO Stephen Sondheim comes to Feinstein's At Vitello's on June 3.

For the 118th Kritzerland show, Kritzerland is back after Vitello's three-month hiatus, featuring a fun and eclectic show filled with great theater songs, with the usual rarities audiences have come to expect along with a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, with whom producer/host Bruce Kimmel worked numerous times over the years. There's the usual stellar cast, fun bits of tid, and, in the words of Ira Gershwin, who could ask for anything more? The last show was completely sold out, so book tickets sooner rather than later. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

Cast includes:

LOTTIE ARNOLD [Regional: L.A. Now & Then, Mamma Mia, Annie (Hannigan), Clue (Yvette), Urinetown (Hope). Lottie has been accepted into the Pacific Conservatory Theatre program.

Daniel Thomas BELLUSCI [is an LA native, and the 1st place winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre Playhouse]

DANIKA MASI [Theatre:L.A. Now and Then, Evita (Evita), Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown), Little Women (Jo March), Le Nozze di Figaro (Cherubino): Film: Danika Masi's Senior Recital]

KERRY O'MALLEY [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]Adrienne Stiefel [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]

Robert Yacko [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Hosted by Bruce Kimmel. Music Direction: Richard Allen

Produced by Bruce Kimmel & Doug Haverty

RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED! Advance tickets save money!

https://kritzerland-jun3.eventbrite.com

818-769-0905 • Tickets $20 online ($30 at door)