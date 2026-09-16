JAWBREAKER THE MUSICAL Extends Los Angeles Run at Hudson Theatre
Lori Alan, known for SpongeBob SquarePants, takes on a principal role in the workshop production.
Following a sold out run and overwhelming demand for tickets, Jawbreaker The Musical has announced an extension of its Los Angeles engagement at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood. Three additional performances have been added for the weekend of September 25 through 27.
Taking over the role of Principal Sherwood is Lori Alan, best known as the voice of Pearl Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants and for her role in The Pee-Wee Herman Show. Alan returns to her old stomping grounds at the Hudson Theatre, where she originated the role of Mae in the long-running cult musical Reefer Madness.
Performances will continue at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets for the added performances are on sale now. Previous performances have sold out, and early purchase is recommended.
Jawbreaker The Musical follows the rise and unraveling of a ruthless clique of teenage girls whose reign of power takes a deadly turn - fueled by the adrenaline of a pop concert and laced with the kind of biting humor that made the original film a touchstone for an entire generation. The show features a book by Stein, original music by Jeff Thomson (Pump Up the Volume: A New Rock Musical), and lyrics by Jordan Mann (Trails).
Directed by Matt DiCarlo (The Comedy About Spies), with choreography by Jay Jackson - better known as RuPaul's Drag Race fan-favorite Laganja Estranja - Jawbreaker The Musical is produced by Knot Free Productions (Pump Up The Volume: A New Rock Musical).
Photo Credit: Kate Romero.
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