JANE AUSTEN IN 90 MINUTES Comes to Theatre 40

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jane Austen in 90 Minutes, a costumed staged reading of a new comedy, written and directed by Syrie James, is coming to Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

The performance is on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $20.

TICKETING: http://theatre40.org and at the door.

A cast of madcap ladies and gents bring all of Jane Austen's beloved tales to comic life. Hilarity ensues.

The cast includes Shayna Gabrielle, Syrie James, Diane Linder, Michael Mullen, Holly Sidell, David Hunt Stafford, and John Woodley.

Proceeds from this event support the ongoing artistic endeavors of Theatre Forty, a non-profit organization and the professional theatre of Beverly Hills.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL