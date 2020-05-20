Introducing STORIES FROM QUARANTINE - A Socially Distanced IGTV Series

Introducing Stories From Quarantine, a socially-distanced web series premiering soon on IGTV.

Each episode is filmed individually, observing all social distancing guidelines and Stay-At-Home orders. In fact, the entire series is defined by them.

Here's the gist: Bored out of his mind during the COVID-19 quarantine, a student documentarian embarks on a project to interview (remotely) his best friends to see how they're staying "safer at home". Presented in four parts, Stories From Quarantine is a much-needed bit of levity in these difficult times.

The first episode of Stories From Quarantine premieres on Instagram on May 27th, 2020. Watch on Instagram or IGTV, by following @sambrookspresents.

Learn more online and watch the trailer at: sambrooksfilm.com/sfq


