Interview: Sam Archer's WUTHERING the HEIGHTS With Emma Rice

The Wallis presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, opening January 11, 2023. Emma Rice directs her own adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic. This engagement is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal Co-Production in Association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

I had the opportunity to query Sam Archer, one of Wise Children's leading players, on his history with Emma Rice, as well as with Matthew Bourne's New Adventures.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Sam!

How far do you go back with Wise Children and Emma Rice? The 2018 production of Wise Children? or before?

Wise Children was the first production I worked on with Emma and the company.

What cosmic forces initially brought you and Emma together?

I believe it was Etta Murfitt. I have been working with Etta (choreographer of WH) for over 21 years, mainly with Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Dance Company. Etta was the one who introduced us and got me my audition for Wise Children.

Would you tell us about the three roles (Lockwood, Edgar Linton and The Moors) you play in Wuthering Heights?

LOCKWOOD is an English gentleman who visits the Yorkshire Moors from London. He is the new tenant of Thrushcross Grange. He is an outsider who learns all about the trials and tribulations of the Linton and Earnshaw families.

EDGAR is well-bred but rather spoiled and cowardly as a youngster. He becomes a tender, loving father but eventually a broken man, when he loses everything to Heathcliff.

THE MOORS are a Greek chorus ensemble that help to drive the story.

For those unfamiliar with this Emily Bronte classic, what would your three-line pitch for Wuthering Heights be?

Wuthering Heights is a wild, passionate story about social class, hate, revenge, power and love. The story centers around Cathy and Heathcliff's ultimately doomed relationship and how their unresolved passion eventually destroys them and those around them.

Since you've worked with Emma before, how intensive or easy was your audition for Wuthering Heights?

Luckily, I didn't have to audition for Wuthering Heights. Emma offered me the role after Wise Children.

Who in this production have you worked with before?

Steph Elstob, who is in the cast, is my wife, and we have worked together on a few productions. I have also worked with most of the creative team and backstage team.

You've been in at least ten of Matthew Bourne's incredible works. I was most fortunate to catch you and Ashley Shaw in his The Red Shoes when it came to the Ahmanson in 2017. Did you see yourself as a dancer for a career when you were growing up? Or...?

I started dancing when I was 9 years old and trained in jazz, tap, ballet, singing, musical theatre and acting. I went to a full-time performing arts college where I continued training in a number of disciplines. I always wanted to dance but I never thought I would be a principal dancer in a contemporary company. I initially wanted to go into musicals but after Matthew Bourne approached me about possibly being in his company, I started to take extra technique classes. I've been very lucky to have such a varied career, working in dance, musical theatre, plays, tv and film.

Matthew Bourne is known for demanding his dancers have motivation behind their moves. Were your acting skills already developed before joining For New Adventures? Or during?

I started acting when I was 10 years old and have continued training ever since, through college and also training in the Meisner technique in my early 20's. This really helped my performances with New Adventures. Creating characters, storytelling, creating movement, having an intention, connecting with my characters emotions for example.

Would you describe your pre-show warm-ups?

It differs depending on the show I'm doing. For Wuthering Heights, we always do a company physical and vocal warm up, but as my role is quite physically demanding, I also do my own warm up beforehand, which usually consists of cardio, strength training and yoga-based stretches.

You've performed in venues on both sides of the Atlantic. What do you always place on your dressing room table?

Pictures of my family and my dog, water, a towel, toiletries, make-up if needed, a notebook. Sometimes some snacks.

Do you like to explore the landmarks of the cities you're playing in?

I've been very lucky to visit many incredible places around the world and I always try my best to experience the different cultures and learn about the history of the cities. I love to explore as much as I can.

What are you looking forward to checking out in Los Angeles?

L.A. is one of my favorite cities. I love going up to the observatory, Runyon Canyon and visiting Santa Monica. I'm looking forward to showing my wife, Steph and our 16-month-old boy, Raff, around the city and numerous landmarks!

What do Emma Rice and Matthew Bourne have in common? Drive? Passion? Specificness?

Passion for their art, incredible knowledge and attention to detail. They are both visionaries who know how to tell an amazing story. They both create workspaces where everyone feels like they can play, express themselves and be creative. They're also both incredibly lovely people.

What's next on the plate of Sam Archer?

Some time at home with family and our miniature schnauzer, Ivy.

Thank you again, Sam! I look forward to seeing you grace The Wallis stage.

