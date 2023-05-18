Interview: Norm Lewis Is MOONLIGHTING When Not Headlining A SOLDIER'S PLAY

Norm Lewis heads the national touring cast of A Soldier’s Play directed by Kenny Leon & opening at the Ahmanson June 25th

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre Photo 4 Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

Norm Lewis heads the national touring cast of A Soldier's Play directed by Kenny Leon and opening at the Ahmanson June 25, 2023. Los Angeles theatre aficionados will get a triple dose of Norm as he brings his cabaret show Moonlighting to the Catalina Bar & Grill on June 12th, one of his nights off as Captain Richard Davenport from A Soldier's Play and performs the National Anthem at Dodgers Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Washington Nationals May 31st.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Norm!

When did you first become aware of or experienced A Soldier's Play? When it won the Pulitzer in 1982? Or its Tony Award winning run at the Roundabout theatre in 2020?

I actually first found out about it when it was a film, entitled "A Soldier's Story" in the mid-80s.

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby TheatreDid you then envision yourself as one of the characters in the play?

For me, it more so taught me a bit of the history surrounding the treatment of Black soldiers during World War II.

What would your three-line pitch of A Soldier's Play be?

It's a murder mystery, wrapped in historic systemic racism that is still prevalent in today's society. See? I did that in one line!

Have you ever worked with any of the cast or creatives of this touring production?

This is actually my first time working this team, which has been amazing! Even my longtime buddy, Kenny Leon! We have always talked about finding a project to work on together and it just came to us, and I couldn't be happier!

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby TheatreAside from your Scandal-ous television outing, you've been working steadily on stage and in cabarets. So many shows to ask you about. If I name a show or character, would you say one word or one sentence about each?

John in Miss Saigon: Determined

Sweeney Todd: Determined

Curtis Taylor Jr. in Dreamgirls: Determined

Billy Flynn in Chicago: Charming

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby TheatreInspector Javert in Les Misérables: Righteous

King Triton in Little Mermaid: Protective

Porgy in Porgy & Bess: Loving

First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb: Celebratory

Sondheim on Sondheim: A Masterclass. A Broadway Show. A Celebration of his life, you really can't categorize it. If I have to sum it up, I would call it an uncategorized amalgam of information about the Shakespeare of Musical Theatre.

The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera: Determined BUT Misguided

During your night off from A Soldier's Play June 12th, you'll be making your Los Angeles solo concert debut at the Catalina Bar & Grill. Is your set list of Moonlighting already set in stone? Or do you like to adapt your song list to the feel of the room?

The set list is in process, but you will definitely hear my "greatest hits."

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby TheatreHow old were you when you realized you possessed your amazing voice?

When I was born, as soon as I came out and screamed, I knew. Just kidding! It was actually not until high school that I discovered my singing ability.

What do you remember of your very first night on the Broadway stage performing in The Who's Tommy at the St. James Theatre in 1993?

It was an exciting night! It was validation for me of my hard work and talent. It was the beginning of lifelong friendships. It showed my family that I could make this my career, which I've been blessed to continue since.

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby TheatreWhat's next on the plate of Norm Lewis after A Soldier's Play? More recordings? Cabaret dates? TV gigs?

YES, TO ALL OF IT! There are symphony concerts and more to be announced soon. So, keep your eyes open!

Thank you again, Norm! I look forward to meeting your Captain Richard Davenport and experiencing your Moonlighting.

For tickets to Norm's Moonlighting one-nighter at Catalina Bar & Grill June 12th' log onto www.catalinajazzclub.com

For tickets to the live performances of A Soldier's Play through June 25, 2023, click on the button below:




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE LAST ACT To Have U.S. Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE LAST ACT To Have U.S. Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Festival

The U.S. Premiere of the acclaimed solo show SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE LAST ACT direct from its tour of the United Kingdom comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June.

Casa Romantica To Partially Reopen Memorial Day Weekend Photo
Casa Romantica To Partially Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, beloved landmark recognized as the home of Ole Hanson, Founder of the city of San Clemente, has announced its plans for a partial reopening starting Memorial Day weekend, almost one month following the landslide of the Ocean Terrace.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances at Pasadena Playhouse Photo
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse’s Sondheim Celebration production of  A Little Night Music, directed by David Lee with choreography by Mark Esposito and musical supervision by Darryl Archibald, is in its final two weeks, and must close Sunday, May 28. 

Results of Historic Union Vote by Star Garden Strippers Revealed by NLRB Photo
Results of Historic Union Vote by Star Garden Strippers Revealed by NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) at its Los Angeles office counted ballots cast in a union election for strippers employed at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, Calif.


From This Author - Gil Kaan

      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in hi... (read more about this author)

Interview: Rodney To Easily Juggling THE BOTTOMING PROCESS With His Other Theatrical CommitmentsInterview: Rodney To Easily Juggling THE BOTTOMING PROCESS With His Other Theatrical Commitments
Interview: Naomi Grossman Talks AMERICAN WHORE STORY At The Skylight TheatreInterview: Naomi Grossman Talks AMERICAN WHORE STORY At The Skylight Theatre
Interview: Peppermint Speaks Her Truth in A TRANSPARENT MUSICALInterview: Peppermint Speaks Her Truth in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Interview: TV's Danielle Moné Truitt Introduces Her 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES to the Hudson StageInterview: TV's Danielle Moné Truitt Introduces Her 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES to the Hudson Stage

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dutch National Ballet: Frida
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moose on the Loose
Theatre West (4/14-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jackie
Broadwater Second Stage (6/01-6/25)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Be An Ending
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You