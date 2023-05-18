Interview: Norm Lewis Is MOONLIGHTING When Not Headlining A SOLDIER'S PLAY

Norm Lewis heads the national touring cast of A Soldier's Play directed by Kenny Leon and opening at the Ahmanson June 25, 2023. Los Angeles theatre aficionados will get a triple dose of Norm as he brings his cabaret show Moonlighting to the Catalina Bar & Grill on June 12th, one of his nights off as Captain Richard Davenport from A Soldier's Play and performs the National Anthem at Dodgers Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Washington Nationals May 31st.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Norm!

When did you first become aware of or experienced A Soldier's Play? When it won the Pulitzer in 1982? Or its Tony Award winning run at the Roundabout theatre in 2020?

I actually first found out about it when it was a film, entitled "A Soldier's Story" in the mid-80s.

Did you then envision yourself as one of the characters in the play?

For me, it more so taught me a bit of the history surrounding the treatment of Black soldiers during World War II.

What would your three-line pitch of A Soldier's Play be?

It's a murder mystery, wrapped in historic systemic racism that is still prevalent in today's society. See? I did that in one line!

Have you ever worked with any of the cast or creatives of this touring production?

This is actually my first time working this team, which has been amazing! Even my longtime buddy, Kenny Leon! We have always talked about finding a project to work on together and it just came to us, and I couldn't be happier!

Aside from your Scandal-ous television outing, you've been working steadily on stage and in cabarets. So many shows to ask you about. If I name a show or character, would you say one word or one sentence about each?

John in Miss Saigon: Determined

Sweeney Todd: Determined

Curtis Taylor Jr. in Dreamgirls: Determined

Billy Flynn in Chicago: Charming

Inspector Javert in Les Misérables: Righteous

King Triton in Little Mermaid: Protective

Porgy in Porgy & Bess: Loving

First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb: Celebratory

Sondheim on Sondheim: A Masterclass. A Broadway Show. A Celebration of his life, you really can't categorize it. If I have to sum it up, I would call it an uncategorized amalgam of information about the Shakespeare of Musical Theatre.

The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera: Determined BUT Misguided

During your night off from A Soldier's Play June 12th, you'll be making your Los Angeles solo concert debut at the Catalina Bar & Grill. Is your set list of Moonlighting already set in stone? Or do you like to adapt your song list to the feel of the room?

The set list is in process, but you will definitely hear my "greatest hits."

How old were you when you realized you possessed your amazing voice?

When I was born, as soon as I came out and screamed, I knew. Just kidding! It was actually not until high school that I discovered my singing ability.

What do you remember of your very first night on the Broadway stage performing in The Who's Tommy at the St. James Theatre in 1993?

It was an exciting night! It was validation for me of my hard work and talent. It was the beginning of lifelong friendships. It showed my family that I could make this my career, which I've been blessed to continue since.

What's next on the plate of Norm Lewis after A Soldier's Play? More recordings? Cabaret dates? TV gigs?

YES, TO ALL OF IT! There are symphony concerts and more to be announced soon. So, keep your eyes open!

Thank you again, Norm! I look forward to meeting your Captain Richard Davenport and experiencing your Moonlighting.

For tickets to Norm's Moonlighting one-nighter at Catalina Bar & Grill June 12th' log onto www.catalinajazzclub.com

For tickets to the live performances of A Soldier's Play through June 25, 2023, click on the button below: