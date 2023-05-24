Interview: Natalie Paris Empowers Her Reprise of Jane Seymour in SIX

The North American ‘Aragon’ tour of Six has made its Los Angeles stop, currently playing at the Pantages Theatre, with dates at Segerstrom following on June 13, 2023. Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage co-direct the cast of the Six queens: Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Natalie Paris, Olivia Donalson, Courtney Mack and Gabriela Carrillo. I had the opportunity to throw out a few queries to Natalie, a veteran of many Six productions who fiercely portrays Henry VIII’s third wife Jane Seymour.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Natalie!

This will be the fifth time you’ve played Henry VIII’s third wife Jane Seymour since 2017, not counting the 2022 West End reunion?

Yes, I did workshop & album, tour, west end, reunion & filming and now America!

Has your interpretation of Jane changed much in these six years?

I definitely think I have discovered new thoughts & feelings throughout my time playing Jane and how she has evolved through the years of having the pleasure of playing her. There are so many things you can learn and unpack with these queens.

Is this your first time working in the United States?

I was meant to do a concert in New York with my friend Ben Rauhala, but due to COVID it got cancelled twice, so this is my American debut.

How excited are you to be joining this North American ‘Aragon’ tour in Los Angeles?

Very excited to be joining the tour! All the American queens are so amazing and have been very welcoming, so it’s been great and so fun doing the show again with a new energy.

Any places you want to check out while in Los Angeles?

I want to do a hike, and I love being by the sea so definitely a day by the beach. But it’s my first time here, so I want to live the full L.A. experience.

Do you remember what your original audition songs were?

Yes, I sang ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys and ‘Hurt’ by Christina Aguilera.

If you were to submit Jane on a dating website, what qualities of hers would you list?

Loyal, strong, kind, full of ‘mum’ jokes, and she can actually dance!

Who of the Six cast or creatives have you worked with before?

I have had the pleasure of working with many queens and creatives over the years. Being in it from the start I have worked with the original team, and everyone involved through to when I left in 2021, and now the American team too!

What would your three-line pitch for Six be?

Empowering, fierce & fun!

What feelings rushed through your head the first time you tried on Jane’s costumes?

That Gabriella Slade is a genius!

Besides your solo ‘Heart of Stone,’ do you have a favorite song to sing in Six?

I’ve never sung another song, but if I could play another queen, it would be Parr!

In all the many performances you’ve done of Jane is there one performance that stands out?

We did a sing-a-long and it was such an emotional, magical performance. To have people singing back something you had originated was wild! Also, our performance at the Olivier’s is a moment I will never ever forget.

What else is in the near future for Natalie Paris besides Six?

Watch this space…

Thank you again, Natalie! I totally enjoyed your Jane Seymour and all your fellow queens!

For tickets to the live performances of Six at the Pantages through June 10, 2023; go to

www.broadwayinhollywood.com

For those of you that can’t make it to the Pantages run, Six will be playing at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts June 13th through June 25th. Segerstrom Hall tickets are available at hwww.scfta.org