Interview: Naomi Grossman Talks AMERICAN WHORE STORY At The Skylight Theatre

Naomi Grossman, fan favorite 'Pepper' from Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story presents her new solo show American Whore Story at the Skylight Theatre beginning June 1, 2023. This irreverent love letter to AHS fans is directed by Richard Israel. Naomi made the most of her travel time flying to New York comfortably answering a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Naomi!

American Whore Story is the third of your trilogy of solo shows, following Girl in Argentine Landscape and Carnival Knowledge. What inspired you to create American Whore Story? I love the title, BTW!

Thank you! But it's more than just a cute, catchy title. It's actually about that. I'm an American whore, and this is my story - or one of them, at least. Except the whore in this isn't promiscuous per se - that was my last show, "Carnival Knowledge." This is a hustler-whore... an aggressively enterprising go-getter, who does whatever necessary to get what she wants. As far as what inspired it, I'm quite self-aware, so I'm conscious of the fact I lead a fairly story-worthy life. I'm not sure whether the adventures find me, or I find them. But when faced with a situation where if I went right, I could live happily ever after, or turn left and have a hit-story at cocktail parties - I will ALWAYS choose left. And well, in this case, I think I had enough left turns accumulated, and started to see the pattern connecting them, that I just put them together into a third show. Otherwise, they're wasted at cocktail parties!

What would your three-line pitch for American Whore Story be?

It's my history of hustling, from my compromised love life, to my compromising odd jobs. It's a love letter to AHS and its fans, chronicling my adventures pre-Pepper, post-Pepper, as Pepper. It's an anthology of autobiographical horror stories of self-compromise.

So, the character in American Whore Story is all you?

100%. Whore to the core! There are other characters in it - mom, dad, a few bad boyfriends. But it's my story, and they just made the mistake of providing me with such ripe material.

Would you say that American Whore Story is Part 3 of your trilogy? All three are stand-alones, right? Or would audience who'd seen your precious shows have more insight into you?

Yes, yes, and yes. Kind of like "American Horror Story," you don't need to have seen the other seasons to enjoy them on their own. But yes, they are all connected - so those who've seen the other two will likely recognize a couple characters, and think, "Of course that happened to her. It's Naomi!"

If you were to submit your character on a dating site, what qualities of hers would you list?

Gosh, that's tough. Mostly because even after all my misadventures in dating (the theme of my second show, "Carnival Knowledge"), I still believe in love. I believe in stars aligning and magic happening during chance-encounters. I don't trust algorithms can do that. BUT, if this were a job interview, I would tell my prospective boss that I am a hustler. I'm an over-eager, type-A, go-getting high-achiever, and will work harder than anyone else in the office. Also, I'll keep them entertained around the water cooler.

What flaws would you definitely omit?

I haven't always had integrity. If I think the job's dumb, I'll find a way not to do it, but surreptitiously make it look like I did. If I think the job's boring, I'll make it interesting... for me. More than just a paycheck, I have to get something out of it - and what I want, and what the company wants might conflict. Also, I won't wear a bra - back when I was a Spanish teacher, my boss used to call me before class to remind me to wear one - but I just can't be confined like that!

How did you and Richard Israel come to collaborate on American Whore Story?

I got really lucky with Richard! I'd taken for granted that the director of my last two solo shows would father this one as well - but when Richard Israel swooped in like an angel from heaven to immaculately conceive this third with me, I was thrilled. I couldn't possibly dream of a better baby-daddy. I trust him, the universe (because I do consider this a divine partnering), and my dear friend/AWS co-producer, Kate Atkinson for connecting us, implicitly.

What made Skylight Theatre your choice of venue?

For one, it's not a $H!t-hole. It's not to say there are not some lovely gems around town (like the Skylight, among others we were seriously considering), but there are some real ramshackle black boxes in L.A. Like, I don't even want to sit down in them for fear of catching something! The Skylight is cute, clean, in a hip neighborhood, with plenty of places to enjoy pre or post-show dinner or drinks, and actually have your car still outside afterwards!

What do you remember of the 2018 moment you found out you were nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for your role in ctrl alt delete?

A couple of us Television Academy members had submitted for Emmy consideration and gathered together that morning to watch them make the announcement. I remember thinking, if I just happened to wake up in time, I'd go - but I wouldn't set an alarm for it. Needless to say, I'm really glad I didn't sleep through that one. An Emmy nomination was the furthest thing from my mind when I accepted that role. I just wanted to support my friends who were making it - I agreed with their pro-choice agenda - and figured making something important AND entertaining was essentially killing two birds with one stone! Besides, my character was a "regular" at the abortion clinic where the story was set - an "abortionado," if you will. I thought if it ever went to series, this might be my way to finagle into a series-regular! Funny, I'm hustling even without realizing it!

What spurred you into shaving your head for your American Horror Story audition?

Well, it wasn't for the audition. I'd already been cast. I remember feeling like it was important to the powers-that-be. I'd gone through several makeup tests, and applying the bald cap was time-consuming, never mind expensive - much cheaper to get me to shave my head than pay someone to sew individual stubble into a one-time use-bald cap! Plus, they wanted to make my head look small- stuffing a bunch of hair into a cap did quite the opposite. I think there was talk of shrinking my head using CGI, but makeup folks take great pride in doing practical effects over digital, if they can. I worried they would replace me if I didn't say yes. So, once I confirmed that this wasn't just some crappy, short film or someone's director's reel, I went for it. Besides, I'm a hustler - "whatever it takes" had always been my mantra. When they say, "Jump," I say, "How high?" When they say, "Shave your head," I say, "How short?"

What did you want to be growing up? An actress? A performance artist? The president?

Actress. Without even a moment's hesitation. My close confidant/other co-producer, Sarah Anthony recalls meeting me 25 years ago during New Student Week at Northwestern; apparently my first words to her were: "Hi! I'm Naomi. I'm an actress." For about 5 minutes in first grade, astronaut was also on the table... but then when I found out they have to do math, my fate was sealed. In some ways, I feel blessed to have always known. I often think it's akin to being gay or trans or called to some higher purpose - I was just born this way. I never even imagined being anything else. But I also feel it's a bit immature - like I latched onto this thing so early, then announced it to the world, that my pride wouldn't even allow me to explore what else was out there. I don't know whether that makes me stubborn or perseverant - but it's definitely what makes me a hustler.

Do you have a new solo piece percolating in your creative mind?

I do! I can't help it. I keep turning left, and these mad-cap adventures keep happening to me. Or I happen into them. Again, they'd be wasted on a realtor or data entry person. As an artist, I truly feel it's my duty to tell these stories. They mustn't die at the cocktail party!

What's in the near future for Naomi Grossman?

I'm anxious to see where this show goes! The plan is after L.A., take it to New York, then Chicago (the three of us producers and our investor all went to Northwestern), then return to Hollywood to do a video capture. I'd love to have it scooped up by a booker and tour the country with it or do it Off-Broadway. Sell it, along with the other two, as a series of one-hour comedy specials to a streamer. Turn it into a scripted series à la "Fleabag," and win all the Emmys. Like a true whore, I'm open to any and all possibilities!

Thank you again, Naomi! I look forward to meeting your Whore.

For tickets to the live performances of American Whore Story through June 22, 2023; click on the button below: