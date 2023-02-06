Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Joseph Thalken Doesn't MONKEY With Any of His Broadway Divas

Joseph Thalken will be accompanying Patti LuPone in her cabaret show Don’t Monkey with Broadway February 9th at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Feb. 06, 2023  

Interview: Joseph Thalken Doesn't MONKEY With Any of His Broadway Divas

Musical director Joseph Thalken will be accompanying one of his long-time collaborators Patti LuPone in her cabaret show Don't Monkey with Broadway February 9, 2023 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Joseph!

You're welcome!

How long have you been Patti's musical director? Since The Sonnet Repertory Theatre's Tenth Annual Benefit & Cabaret in New York City in November of 2011? Or before?

Since around 2008.

What cosmic forces first brought you and Patti together?

I first met and worked with Patti in 2003 for a performance with two pianos with Dick Gallagher, an old pal of mine and her long-time music director, who sadly passed away in 2005.

Do you lower keys of songs depending upon Patti's moods or physicality?

Through rehearsing, we find the keys that feel best for her. Over the years, a handful of songs have been transposed up or down, but in general, she's incredibly consistent with keys.

Would you say you were the co-creator of this act of Patti's? Or did Patti come to you after she constructed the program herself?

It's a real collaboration between her, Scott Wittman, Jeffrey Richman and me, but she's the driving force behind it all.

Patti seems so effortlessly spontaneous in her in-between-songs patter and stories. Are your music cues scripted to a set script of Patti's? Or is the program loose enough for improv?

A bit of both: I know where she's going with her patter, but there is always a spontaneity in it as well, which makes it fun for both of us.

Is it an easy switch for you to go from chamber and choral music to theatre compositions?

Mostly yes - they have different sets of demands and criteria, but the goal of always trying to do your best work remains the same.

Was music your first love growing up?

Yes, without a doubt. I was a music nerd from the get-go!

How old were you when you decided to pursue music as your career?

Interview: Joseph Thalken Doesn't MONKEY With Any of His Broadway Divas I started piano lessons at age 5, before I was even reading words. I never imagined NOT pursuing it, but I suppose I didn't start to think about it seriously until I was about 14 or 15.

You worked as musical director and/or arranger for an endless list of Broadway and classical singers. Can I name some and you give me one word or one sentence about them?

Sure, but I could honestly write "LOVE" for each one of the people you listed and not feel like I was exaggerating. Some I have worked with much more than others, but they have all been terrific. I feel very lucky to have had the honor to work with each one of them.

Julie Andrews:

Magnificent human being, and once made me the best scrambled eggs ever.

Liza Minnelli:

Magnetic

Bernadette Peters:

Enchanting

Renée Fleming:

Sublime

Rebecca Luker, Marin Mazzie, Liz Callaway & Sierra Boggess:

Not to lump all these wonderful women together, BUT what comes to mind when I think of each of them is how much we laughed when we were supposed to be rehearsing! All very different from each other, but all funny as hell ... and with a much spicier vocabulary than their public personas would lead you to believe! And, needless to say, it was so tragic to lose both Marin and Rebecca way too soon.

Kristin Chenoweth:

Adorable

Polly Bergen:

A classy and salty dame.

Faith Prince:

Charming and heartfelt

Hugh Panaro:

Huge heart and soooo funny

Michael Crawford:

A seasoned pro

Howard McGillin:

Deep, kind, and the best laugh

Jason Danieley:

Soulful and fun-loving

Nathan Gunn:

A voice like spun gold

Brian Stokes Mitchell:

Interview: Joseph Thalken Doesn't MONKEY With Any of His Broadway Divas Super curious and always looking for new ways to approach a song.

Patti LuPone:

Passionate and fun. We can musically read each other's minds during a performance and have a blast both onstage and off. I think she's incapable of giving any less than 100% on stage.

With all the types of music you perform, what genre of music do you relax to?

I'm a total classical music nerd, but also love a lot of jazz and pop music.

What's next in the future for Joseph Thalken?

There are a number of new and old projects: Tom Jones and I recently finished a major overhaul of our musical Harold & Maude, which had a very successful reading last year with Tony nominee/Obie winner Mary Beth Peil and Dear Evan Hansen phenom Andrew Barth Feldman, which has sparked a lot of interest. A brand-new musical of mine, Inventions For Piano, about the biggest scandal in the history of recorded music, had its first reading in December. Another musical (written with Ellen Fitzhugh and Ashley Robinson) called Fall of '94, a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the infamous Susan Smith case, is due to be produced next year by the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. And I have a commission to write a multi-movement choral and instrumental piece for a church in Chicago.

Thank you again, Joseph! I look forward to hearing you and Patti on February 9th.

For tickets for Don't Monkey with Broadway February 9th, click on the button below:




REDCAT Presents FAC XTRA RETREAT, February 17-18 Photo
REDCAT Presents FAC XTRA RETREAT, February 17-18
On Feb. 17 and 18, 2023, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, presents FAC XTRA RETREAT (FXR), a studio art pedagogy-themed performance by a temporal grouping of seven Asian American artist-educators based in L.A.: Ei Arakawa, Patty Chang, Pearl C Hsiung, Amanda Ross-Ho, Anna Sew Hoy, Shirley Tse, and Amy Yao. 
LA MONOLOGUE SONG SLAM Diversity Event & Creatives Mixer By Studio For Performing Arts Photo
LA MONOLOGUE SONG SLAM Diversity Event & Creatives Mixer By Studio For Performing Arts LA Returns February 11
Studio for Performing Arts LA has announced the pilot season special of the highly anticipated 'LA Monologue & Song Slam,' a unique event that combines the power of monologues and the soul of music.
BILL W. AND DR. BOB to Return to Theatre 68 Arts Complex This Month Photo
BILL W. AND DR. BOB to Return to Theatre 68 Arts Complex This Month
Ronnie Marmo and Theatre 68 will present the return of critically acclaimed BILL W. AND DR. BOB after a seven-year absence. This is the gripping, true story about the two men who founded Alcoholics Anonymous, written by Stephen Bergman and Janet Surrey.
California School Of The Arts – San Gabriel Valley to Present OF THEE I SING This We Photo
California School Of The Arts – San Gabriel Valley to Present OF THEE I SING This Week
California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) students share the love this February at the school's fifth-annual all-school musical, 'Of Thee I Sing.'

From This Author - Gil Kaan

      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in... (read more about this author)


Interview: Actress/Writer/Theatre Lover Kirsten Vangsness Stars as NIMRODInterview: Actress/Writer/Theatre Lover Kirsten Vangsness Stars as NIMROD
February 3, 2023

Theatre of Note world premieres Phinny Kiyomura’s Nimrod February 10, 2023 (with previews February 8th & 9th).  TV’s Criminal Minds favorite Kirsten Vangsness stars as Nimrod. Kirsten managed to find time in her hectic, busy schedule to answer a few of my queries.
Interview: Ben Vereen's STEPPIN' OUT at The Catalina Bar & GrillInterview: Ben Vereen's STEPPIN' OUT at The Catalina Bar & Grill
February 1, 2023

Legendary star of Broadway (and all other mediums of entertainment he undertakes) Ben Vereen will be bringing his latest cabaret act Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen to the Catalina Bar & Grill February 24th & 25th. 
Interview: Kristina Wong Brings Her SWEATSHOP OVERLORD to the Kirk Douglas TheatreInterview: Kristina Wong Brings Her SWEATSHOP OVERLORD to the Kirk Douglas Theatre
January 25, 2023

Kristina Wong’s Pulitzer Prize finalist “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” will open at The Kirk Douglas February 15, 2023 (with previews beginning February 12th). Chay Yew directs this coproduction of Center Theatre Group and East West Players, with additional support from the Skirball Cultural Center. I managed to catch the ever-in-motion Kristina in Tempe, Arizona where she is the ASU Gammage Artist-in-Residence for three years.
Interview: Director Halena Kays FEELS Amazing Collaboration With This ANGERInterview: Director Halena Kays FEELS Amazing Collaboration With This ANGER
January 9, 2023

Circle X Theatre Company starts off their new season with the west coast premiere of Mara Nelson-Greenberg’s Do You Feel Anger? opening January 21, 2023 at Atwater Village Theatre. Halena Kays directs the cast of Tasha Ames, Charlotte Gulezian, Rich Liccardo, Paula Rebelo, Casey Smith and Napoleon Tavale
Interview: Jamie Wollrab Smoothly Multi-Tasks BROTHERS PLAY With His Many Other ProjectsInterview: Jamie Wollrab Smoothly Multi-Tasks BROTHERS PLAY With His Many Other Projects
January 5, 2023

Breaking With Tradition Productions’ latest production Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty will open January 14, 2023, at Legacy LA (with one preview January 13th).  James Eckhouse directs the cast of Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling and Jamie Wollrab. I had the opportunity to get some insight into Brothers Play from Jamie, as well as some of the many activities he has juggling in the air.
share