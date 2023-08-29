Interview: Chris Winfield's Keeping His Tool Belt On for ROOM SERVICE

Next up for The Group Rep, John Murray and Allen Boretz’ zany comedy Room Service opening September 8, 2023, at their Lonny Chapman Theatre. Mareli Mitchel-Shields directs the large cast of Fox Carney, Joe Clabby, Joseph Eastburn, Tommy Jacobs, Jessica Kent, Sam Logan, Will Maizel, Matthew McLaughlin, Jackie Shearn, Bonnie Snyder, Axel Truitt, Sal Valletta, Grant Velarde, Timothy Willard and Chris Winfield. Chris graciously put down his hammer to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Chris!

What made you decide to hang up your tool belt (temporarily) and join the cast of Room Service on stage?

The tool belt is never hung up. While it’s true I am in the cast of “Room Service,” I am also the designer and lead builder of the set for this production. The director, Mareli Mitchell-Shields, asked me to take charge of the set quite a while ago, which I agreed to do. I also wanted to be in the show as I enjoy playing comedy. The role of Sasha Smirnoff appealed to me, and as he only appears in a couple of scenes I though it wouldn’t be too much pressure to carry out both duties.

Would you describe Sasha in terms of good traits and flaws?

Sasha is a hard worker, a loving family man who believes in the American dream. He’s very confident and can back up his claims.

Is Room Service a Group Rep family affair? Does everyone know each other and have worked with each other?

Many of the actors in “Room Service” are GRT members, but we also have a few guest artists as well. Hopefully they will enjoy their experience with us and become members of the company.

We try our best to cast every show within the company but occasionally we have to go outside to fill a role. I will give props to Mareli for creating scenarios that employ even more members than the script calls for. I think audiences will be delighted.

What’s your three-line pitch for Room Service?

Hungry for a good laugh?

The Group Rep will deliver.

Make your reservation today.

Have you seen either the 1938 Marx Bros. film or the 1944 film adaptation with Frank Sinatra?

I saw the ’38 Marx Bros film recently and quite honestly, I don’t consider it to be one of their best, although all the zaniness and impromptu magic that they were famous for is certainly up there on the screen. The script was modified to suit their style, and, in fact, my character was almost non-existent in the movie. I think the last time I saw “Step Lively” was about 40 years ago, so I really have no opinion. (I am a huge Sinatra fan however.)

At what point in pre-production do you, the master carpenter/set builder become involved?

From that day, several months ago, when I was asked to produce the set, I began working on it. There is a group of actor/writers/directors at the GRT known as the “hive” who handle the basics of set production, as well as troubleshoot any problems with our theatre, we got such a good head start on the set that as soon as the last show closed, we had the “bones” of “Room Service” up in two days.

Are you planning a simple or elaborate set for Room Service?

I think the set doesn’t look that elaborate but it was a lot of work. Farces need lots of functioning doors and to look realistic, as well as be durable. The doors were a challenge because I was going for a specific look.

You have been with GRT for over 35 years out of GRT’s 50, with ten years serving as co-artistic director. What was the initial draw to GRT? And what keeps you being involved today?

In the early 1970’s, I was involved with the Morgan-Wixson Theatre in Santa Monica. When my family and I moved out to Studio City in the late 70’s, I started looking for a playhouse that was an easier commute. I had heard about the GRT from an actor friend. I interviewed with Lonny Chapman, and I assume he saw something in me that would benefit the company. I consider myself an actor first but have always loved every aspect of stage life. At the GRT I have been

able to pursue acting and explore any other talents I may have that would further the success of this company.

What did you want to be growing up? A carpenter, an actor, or a director?

Since I was a kid, I always wanted to act, although my first stage experience was playing Scrooge in the 9th grade. Growing up in England I had many relatives who were involved in the British Theatre and Film Industry. My uncle, Basil Dearden, won two British Academy Awards for film direction. Another uncle produced several films, and my cousin, James, wrote the screenplay for “Fatal Attraction;” so something is definitely in my blood.

What impressions have you kept from your two-year stint as assistant stage manager/actor at the Thorndike Theatre in Surrey (originally known as the Leatherhead Theatre) in the late 1960s?

That was a long time ago, but I certainly remember the experience. Working everyday with professional British actors, putting up a new production every two weeks, even getting to “carry a spear” on stage occasionally. All of it was a great introduction to a career that I still wasn’t quite sure of. We even had an actual murder at the theatre, but that’s a story for another time.

What do you remember of the night in 2020 you and Larry Eisenberg were presented with certificates of recognition from the City of Los Angeles?

That was such an honor, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Hosted by Doug Haverty, our current AD, Larry, and I were truly taken aback. During our tenure, as Co-Ad’s, we presented many eclectic seasons, and we were extremely proud of being able to continue Lonny’s legacy and keep the company afloat through some difficult times.

What’s in the near future for Chris Winfield?

I’m not nearly as involved as I used to be, although lately, you wouldn’t know it, and that’s fine with me. I have a wonderful companion and wonderful grandchildren, and a passion for golf! I still however contribute greatly to the GRT. I haven’t read all the plays chosen for next season, but I am hoping there will be something for me.

Thank you again, Chris! I look forward to ordering up your Room Service.

