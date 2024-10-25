International City Theatre to Celebrate Mardi Gras With ENCORE 2024 Gala Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate Mardi Gras in November at International City Theatre’s Encore 2024 on November 14.

Wear your Mardi Gras mask (or pick one up there) and play Mardi Gras Bingo at ICT’s annual black tie fundraising extravaganza. The evening will include a gourmet dinner and a live auction. Senator Lena Gonzalez; A. Stephanie Loftin, Esq.; and Wendy Chang, director of the Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, will each be presented with ICT’s James Ackerman Crystal Arts and Humanitarian Award in honor of their significant contributions to arts, culture and education in Long Beach. Special awards for outstanding contributions to theater will be presented to playwrights Wendy Graf (Closely Related Keys, Exit Wounds) and Luke Yankee (Marilyn, Mom & Me).

Co-chairing the event are Harbor Commissioner Sharon Weissman and Jack Cunningham, district director for Congressman Robert Garcia. Presenting sponsors include The Ackerman Family/Evalyn M. Bauer Foundation; Dwight Stuart Youth Fund; and the Port of Long Beach. Other sponsors are Reba Birmingham, the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau/ASM Global, and the Temple Family Charitable Foundation.

All proceeds from the event will benefit International City Theatre’s productions and education programs, including a free Saturday Family Theatre Series, Senior Outreach, Summer Youth Conservatory, Performing Arts & Classroom Teaching (PACT), Student to Stage and Internship Program.

Encore 2024: Mardi Gras in November takes place in the Pacific Ballroom of the Long Beach Arena, located at 330 East Seaside Way in Long Beach, on Thursday, November 14 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to the event range from $220 to $250.00, of which a portion is tax-deductible. For reservations, call (562) 436-4610. or go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.



