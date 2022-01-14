Inland Valley Repertory Theater Announces In-Person 2022 Season

Inland Valley Repertory Theater company has announce its in-person 2022 season beginning in March. Welcome back to live theatre!

"The 2022 Season is a celebration of live theater with a nod to the past and a big embrace to the future!" says producing artistic director Frank Minano. "The show selections and venues are inclusive and offer a variety of interesting and entertaining stories."

IVRT's 2022 season will open in March at The Candlelight Pavilion with Rodger and Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing on March 1, 2, 8, and 9. Also, The IVRT Supper Club offers a unique and intimate experience at Eddie's Italian Eatery where IVRT will now stage full performances of plays Our Lady of the Tortilla April 24, 26, and 27, I'm not Rappaport May 22, 24, and 25, and the musical Marry Me A Little September 18, 20, and 21.

Tickets for A Grand Night for Singing at the Candlelight Pavilion are Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30, with a matinee on March 9 at 3:30pm. Single tickets are $40 with a $3 processing fee. IVRT Supper Club performances are Sundays at 2pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 6pm at Eddies Italian Eatery in Claremont. Single tickets are $55 and $58, and include a three-course, pre-fixe dinner.

Tickets can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Season membership, with special events, are also available.

Patrons can save on tickets and support local theatre with a $250 full season membership, and it includes the Candlelight Pavilion performance, the IVRT Supper Club and exclusive special events.